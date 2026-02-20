ETV Bharat / state

Fire At CSIR-NEIST Warehouse In Assam Triggers Multiple Explosions, No Casualty Reported

Jorhat: A massive fire broke out at the central warehouse of the CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST) in Assam's Jorhat late Thursday night, triggering multiple explosions and panic in the area.

Sources said the fire destroyed large quantities of chemicals and research materials stored in the central warehouse of the institute. The blast is believed to have been caused by the chemicals. Fire tenders from Jorhat, Mariani, Tiak, Titabor and Dergaon were pressed into service and efforts continued for hours to bring the blaze under control. The fire was extinguished in the morning but cooling operations continued, an official said.

Police are yet to determine the extent of damage and the cause behind the explosions. Detailed investigation is underway, an official said.