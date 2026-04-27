ETV Bharat / state

Fire At Commercial Building In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, No Casualties

However, a few two-wheelers were damaged in the incident at the four-storey structure which houses a bank on the ground floor and offices and a gym on the upper floors, near Shyamal Crossroads. The blaze apparently originated near an ATM facility inside the private bank branch on the ground floor and quickly intensified, spreading to the parking area and higher levels, according to officials.

The fire quickly spread from the ground floor to upper levels, trapping several people. As many as 25 people trapped on the top floor of the building were rescued safely. No casualties were reported.

At least 25 persons trapped in a gym on the fourth floor were rescued safely by fire personnel, an official said. The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services sent 38 fire tenders to the spot after getting a call at around 10.15 am, an official of the fire control room said.

The fire started near the bank premises and spread upwards, with smoke engulfing the upper floors, divisional fire officer Kaizad Dastoor said. "Nearly 25 persons trapped on the top floor were rescued and brought down safely by our men. There are no casualties, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation," he said, adding that some parked two-wheelers were also damaged in the blaze.

The fire was brought under control and everyone trapped in the building was evacuated safely, Dastoor said. A security guard at the premises, Shrikant Tripathi, claimed that the fire started near the ATM area of the bank and spread rapidly. "The fire went out of control in no time. I alerted the bank staff to come out quickly. The fire engulfed upper floors and some vehicles parked near the bank as we did not get any time," he said.