ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Man Dies In Fire Accident In London; Another From Telangana Critical After Suspected Gas Leak

Amravati: A 28-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died, and two others were injured, including a man from Telangana who remains in critical condition, after a fire broke out in a residential building in London’s Croydon area early Wednesday, sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Gonthi Abhishek, a native of Kondayyapet in Peddapuram of Kakinada district. Among the injured is Kamineni Saisreekar (36), a resident of Nizamabad, Telangana. Hospital sources said Saisreekar remains in critical condition. The other injured person is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a gas leak in a two-storey residential building located at Duppas Hills Terrace in Croydon. Flames and thick smoke spread rapidly from the ground floor to the first floor, trapping occupants inside. Emergency services rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital; however, Abhishek succumbed to injuries.

Abhishek was the son of G. Oscar Rao, president of the AP Medical Employees Association and secretary of the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) for the Telugu states. He currently serves as the Chief Health Officer at the Agiripalli Primary Health Centre in Krishna district.