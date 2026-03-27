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FIR Registered Over Alleged Ticket-For-Money Case In Delhi: Sources

According to sources, a case has been lodged against individuals linked to Congress, following allegations that money was demanded in exchange for an election ticket

DELHI TICKET FOR MONEY CASE
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By PTI

Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with an alleged ticket-for-money case, police sources said on Friday. The case has been lodged against individuals linked to the Congress following allegations that money was demanded in exchange for an election ticket, the source said.

He further said that according to the complaint, a man alleged that he was asked to pay a substantial amount to secure a ticket for his wife. A police source said an FIR has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

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TICKET FOR MONEY CASE
DELHI POLICE
FIR OVER TICKET FOR MONEY CASE
DELHI TICKET FOR MONEY CASE

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