ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against Mamata Over 'Provocative' Remarks During Bengal Poll Campaign

Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against former West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for allegedly making provocative remarks during the last assembly poll campaign, a senior officer said on Friday. A person lodged a complaint at the Netaji Nagar Police Station, alleging that Banerjee's comments at a party programme at the Metro Channel in Kolkata's Esplanade area on March 9 were "capable of promoting enmity between communities", he said.

The case was initially registered as a "zero FIR", and has been transferred to the Hare Street Police Station as the place where the TMC supremo had allegedly made the comments comes under its jurisdiction, the officer said.