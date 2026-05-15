ETV Bharat / state

FIR Registered Against Yograj Singh Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Women

Chandigarh: An FIR has been registered against former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh, who is the father of Yuvraj Singh, on charges of insulting language toward women. The reason behind filing this case was a video that went viral online featuring the actor in the web series “Lukkhe.”

Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act has been invoked, and according to this act, any act that offends a woman falls under this category. Section 67A of the IT Act has also been filed against the actor at the Sector 36 Police Station.

The FIR against Singh was registered after complaints from Chandigarh-based advocates Ujjwal Bhasin, treasurer of the District Bar Association, and Jatin Verma, according to whom, the statements made by Singh in the video are offensive and have dishonoured women and the sentiments of the public.