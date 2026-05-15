FIR Registered Against Yograj Singh Over 'Derogatory' Remarks Against Women
Yograj Singh hasn’t provided any formal explanation or clarification regarding the accusations levied against him.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:18 AM IST
Chandigarh: An FIR has been registered against former cricketer and actor Yograj Singh, who is the father of Yuvraj Singh, on charges of insulting language toward women. The reason behind filing this case was a video that went viral online featuring the actor in the web series “Lukkhe.”
Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act has been invoked, and according to this act, any act that offends a woman falls under this category. Section 67A of the IT Act has also been filed against the actor at the Sector 36 Police Station.
The FIR against Singh was registered after complaints from Chandigarh-based advocates Ujjwal Bhasin, treasurer of the District Bar Association, and Jatin Verma, according to whom, the statements made by Singh in the video are offensive and have dishonoured women and the sentiments of the public.
The issue took political colour as Punjab Congress leaders like Rana Baljit Singh Chahal met the Punjab State Women's Commission to seek action against both the actors of the series and also get them banned till the controversial scenes are removed.
Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of Punjab Congress, also expressed his reservations and wrote to the Women's Commission. In a firm position with regard to this particular situation, the Punjab State Women's Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the video clip that has gone viral on social media platforms.
This particular commission has issued a formal letter to the Punjab Police Headquarters at Chandigarh instructing them to probe the case and provide an "action taken" report. In the meantime, however, Yograj Singh hasn’t provided any formal explanation or clarification regarding the accusations levied against him.