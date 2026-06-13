FIR Registered Against Four Doctors In Bareilly Over Ragging Allegation
Police registered the FIR after a junior doctor attempted suicide at SRMS Medical College, allegedly due to ragging.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 8:59 AM IST
Bareilly: An FIR has been registered against four resident doctors of Shri Ram Murti Smarak (SRMS) Medical College at Bhojipura in Bareilly after a junior doctor allegedly attempted suicide due to ragging.
Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's father, the Bhojipura police has initiated an investigation after registering a case against four resident doctors and the college administration.
The first-year MD (Medicine) student allegedly tried to end his life by jumping from the third floor of the college building on June 2 after being subjected to ragging and prolonged mental harassment by senior students.
He survived the suicide bid but suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the ICU of a local hospital, where he is currently recuperating. This incident has triggered a major row with his family alleging that he was subjected to persistent and brutal ragging, which caused him severe mental trauma.
The complaint lodged by his father explicitly states that senior doctors publicly humiliated his son during ward rounds and duty hours, using abusive and derogatory language, and also forced him to work continuously for excessive periods. The victim's family has also said that a written complaint about this harassment was submitted to the college administration, but they failed to take any effective action.
When the matter was not addressed at the college level, the victim's distressed father ultimately sought the intervention of the local police. Acting on a formal complaint filed by the father, the Bhojipura police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, Dr Ritesh Goyal, Dr Kushagra Sharma, Dr Manas Khandelwal, and Dr Latika, and other unidentified individuals besides the college administration. Charges have been filed under sections 191(2), 127, 296, 352, and 351(3), covering offences related to obstruction of official duty and mental harassment. Bhojipura Station House Officer (SHO) Kunwar Bahadur Singh informed the media that the investigation into this sensitive case involving allegations of ragging and attempted suicide is being conducted using technical evidence.
The SHO said that the police team has begun examining the college's CCTV footage and recording statements of other junior doctors and staff members. Facts or evidence emerging during the investigation will form the basis for taking the strictest possible legal action against the guilty, without any bias, he said.
Meanwhile, there is deep resentment among students at the medical college regarding internal security measures and the perceived inaction of the anti-ragging cell.
Also Read: