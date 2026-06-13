ETV Bharat / state

FIR Registered Against Four Doctors In Bareilly Over Ragging Allegation

Bareilly: An FIR has been registered against four resident doctors of Shri Ram Murti Smarak (SRMS) Medical College at Bhojipura in Bareilly after a junior doctor allegedly attempted suicide due to ragging.

Acting on a complaint filed by the victim's father, the Bhojipura police has initiated an investigation after registering a case against four resident doctors and the college administration.

The first-year MD (Medicine) student allegedly tried to end his life by jumping from the third floor of the college building on June 2 after being subjected to ragging and prolonged mental harassment by senior students.

He survived the suicide bid but suffered severe injuries and was admitted to the ICU of a local hospital, where he is currently recuperating. This incident has triggered a major row with his family alleging that he was subjected to persistent and brutal ragging, which caused him severe mental trauma.