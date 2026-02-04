ETV Bharat / state

FIR Registered Against All Brahmins Of A Village In Bihar In An Incident Of Assault On A Dalit Family

Patna: An FIR was registered against almost all the brahmins in a village of Darbhanga district of Bihar under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for allegedly assaulting and abusing a Dalit family.

Over a dozen people have been arrested so far, though what makes the matter strange is that the FIR mentions 70 named and around 100 to 150 unnamed accused, which equals the entire population of male adult brahmins in the village – many of who are working in other states to eke out a living.

The strange case lodged by one Asarfi Paswan is related to an incident of violence and vandalism that allegedly occurred in Harinagar village under Kusheshwar Asthan police station area on January 31.

It is related to wages due to Asarfi’s son Vikram Paswan over working for one Hemkant Jha of the village for the past five years. Both the sides held a ‘panchayat’ (settlement meeting) on the issue on January 30 in which other villagers also participated. It was marred by ruckus and dispute.

“My son Vikram was returning home after purchasing vegetables at around seven next morning (January 31), when Hemkant and others conspired and armed with sticks, iron rods, axes, sharp-edged tools, bricks, stones and other weapons pointed out at him, uttered caste-based expletives and chased him with the intention of making a deadly assault,” Asarfi wrote in his complaint to the police.

He has named 70 people, even mentioning the names of their respective fathers, along with 100 to 150 unnamed people in the complaint. “Vikram ran and came home. On which all of them also barged in, dragged and pushed him to the floor, and thrashed him badly. One Phulkant Jha asked others to kill him, on which Hemkant, Omprakash Jha, Srikant Jha and others hit him on the head with iron rods and smashed his skull. He became unconscious. My other son Rajgir Paswan intervened to save him. He was meted out the same treatment,” Asarfi further stated.

While all this was going on, Avinash Paswan, Ajay Paswan and Jigar Paswan intervened. They were also attacked in the same manner and received head injuries. Asarfi’s wife Ramtara Devi and granddaughter Komal Kumari were also assaulted in the incident.