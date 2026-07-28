ETV Bharat / state

FIR Registered Against 19, Including Former Tahsildar, Over Illegal Registration Of Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple Land

Madurai: The Madurai Metropolitan City Central Crime Branch police have registered an FIR against 19 people, including a former tahsildar, a former village administrative officer (VAO) and sub-registrars, for allegedly illegally registering land belonging to the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Trust using forged documents, officials said on Tuesday.

The world-famous Meenakshi Amman Temple attracts thousands of devotees every day from across the country and abroad.

The case relates to allegations that around 0.72 hectares (1.78 acres) of temple-owned land in the Chokkikulam area of Madurai was illegally registered in the names of private individuals by allegedly preparing forged documents and in violation of government records and court orders.

The Central Crime Branch registered the case based on a complaint filed by Meenakshi Amman Temple Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer Selladurai. The accused have been booked under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 420 (cheating) and Section 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

According to the complaint, the land in question belonged to the temple, but documents were allegedly created and used to facilitate its registration in the names of private individuals. The complaint further alleged that the registration was carried out despite the existence of long-running legal proceedings, administrative orders and revenue department action concerning the property.