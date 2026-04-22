ETV Bharat / state

FIR Over ‘Fake Video’: Author Madhu Kishwar Claims She Is Being Targeted

New Delhi: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against author Madhu Kishwar over allegations of sharing a fake video. In connection with the case, a Chandigarh Police team visited her office on Tuesday and issued a notice.

To understand how the controversy began, how the author’s name got involved, and what the case is about, the ETV Bharat team spoke to Madhu Kishwar.

‘Case Against Me Is Completely Wrong’: Madhu Kishwar

In the conversation, Madhu Kishwar not only rejected the allegations against her but also termed the entire episode a conspiracy and propaganda. She said, “The case registered against me is completely wrong… I have been targeted over a tweet.” While the police have already initiated action, Kishwar’s claims have added a new dimension to the matter.

‘Part Of A Planned Conspiracy’

Kishwar alleged that the entire case is part of a well-planned conspiracy. According to her, an FIR was registered against her based on a complaint that was not fully verified, and the issue is now being misrepresented. “All this is being done in a planned manner against me. The truth has been twisted and presented wrongly,” she added.

Allegations Of Trolling, Propaganda

She also raised concerns over social media activity surrounding the issue, alleging that she is being continuously targeted and trolled as part of a larger propaganda campaign. She alleged, “The way Amit Malviya’s troll army is targeting me is completely propaganda. Through the BJP IT cell, misinformation is being spread, and a false FIR has been filed against me.”

Serious Allegations Against Amit Malviya