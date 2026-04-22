FIR Over ‘Fake Video’: Author Madhu Kishwar Claims She Is Being Targeted
Author booked for retweeting an alleged fake video; she claims the case is politically motivated and accuses the BJP IT cell of spreading misinformation.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against author Madhu Kishwar over allegations of sharing a fake video. In connection with the case, a Chandigarh Police team visited her office on Tuesday and issued a notice.
To understand how the controversy began, how the author’s name got involved, and what the case is about, the ETV Bharat team spoke to Madhu Kishwar.
‘Case Against Me Is Completely Wrong’: Madhu Kishwar
In the conversation, Madhu Kishwar not only rejected the allegations against her but also termed the entire episode a conspiracy and propaganda. She said, “The case registered against me is completely wrong… I have been targeted over a tweet.” While the police have already initiated action, Kishwar’s claims have added a new dimension to the matter.
‘Part Of A Planned Conspiracy’
Kishwar alleged that the entire case is part of a well-planned conspiracy. According to her, an FIR was registered against her based on a complaint that was not fully verified, and the issue is now being misrepresented. “All this is being done in a planned manner against me. The truth has been twisted and presented wrongly,” she added.
Allegations Of Trolling, Propaganda
She also raised concerns over social media activity surrounding the issue, alleging that she is being continuously targeted and trolled as part of a larger propaganda campaign. She alleged, “The way Amit Malviya’s troll army is targeting me is completely propaganda. Through the BJP IT cell, misinformation is being spread, and a false FIR has been filed against me.”
Serious Allegations Against Amit Malviya
So far, there has been no official response from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its IT cell's national convener Amit Malviya regarding these allegations. However, Kishwar’s remarks have given the matter a political angle.
She also made it clear that she would not bow to pressure and said, “These small FIRs are being used to intimidate me, but fear and I cannot go together. I am not someone who gets scared. I have always spoken my mind fearlessly, and I will continue to do so.”
Investigation Underway
The investigation into the matter is currently ongoing. However, Kishwar’s statements have made the issue more sensitive and a subject of wider debate. It remains to be seen what emerges from the probe.
What Is the Case?
On April 19, a fake and misleading video, falsely attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was shared on social media. Following this, Chandigarh Police registered a case against Madhu Kishwar. A police team reached her office late at night to serve a notice.
The case has been registered at Sector 19 Police Station in Chandigarh under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act.
Police Statement
Sector 19 Chandigarh SHO Sarita Roy said, “An FIR was registered on April 19 at Sector 26 Police Station. It is related to a video that was tweeted. Madhu Kishwar is accused of retweeting it. We came to serve her with a notice under Section 35.3 of the BNSS. She has been asked to appear at the police station. A date has been fixed for tomorrow, after which further action will be taken.”
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