Court Orders FIR Against Karnataka Home Minister For 'Betting' On Kabaddi Match
On October 19, 2025, the minister had claimed before that he lost a 'Rs 500 bet' to the Deputy Commissioner.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Bengaluru: A magistrate court in Bengaluru has ordered Tumakuru police to register an FIR against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara for claiming to have lost Rs 500 in betting during a local Kabaddi match in Tumakuru, his native district.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate K N Shivakumar, while hearing a complaint filed by one H R Nagabhushan seeking action against Parameshwara for indulging in betting, which is illegal, also directed registration of an FIR against the Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru.
According to sources, in October last year, a Kabaddi tournament was organised in Tumakuru. After a match between Vijayapura and Daskhina Kannada teams on October 19, Parameshwara had claimed before the media that he lost a 'Rs 500 bet' to the Deputy Commissioner as the team he had bet on lost the match.
"I lost Rs 500. The DC and I had a bet. I lost," he had said.
After his statements were telecast on news channels, Nagabhushan filed a complaint seeking action against the Home Minister and the Deputy Commissioner, accusing them of publicly indulging in betting and also promoting it.
Nagabhushan said in the court that under Sections 112(2) and 45 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita, betting is a punishable offence. The police, however, closed the complaint, claiming it to be baseless and lacking prior sanction from the competent authority, prompting the complainant to approach the court.
The court noted that since the offence appears not to be within the purview of the discharge of the duties of the Home Minister and the Deputy Commissioner, a prior sanction from the authorities concerned is not necessary and ordered Kodogehalli police in Koratagere taluk, Tumakuru district, to register an FIR and launch an investigation against the two.
Also Read
Karnataka: Dalit Couple Denied Entry To Tumakuru Temple, Allowed After Official Intervention
Karnataka: Private Bus Gutted In Fire On Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway, No Casualties Reported