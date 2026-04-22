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Court Orders FIR Against Karnataka Home Minister For 'Betting' On Kabaddi Match

Bengaluru: A magistrate court in Bengaluru has ordered Tumakuru police to register an FIR against Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara for claiming to have lost Rs 500 in betting during a local Kabaddi match in Tumakuru, his native district.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate K N Shivakumar, while hearing a complaint filed by one H R Nagabhushan seeking action against Parameshwara for indulging in betting, which is illegal, also directed registration of an FIR against the Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru.

According to sources, in October last year, a Kabaddi tournament was organised in Tumakuru. After a match between Vijayapura and Daskhina Kannada teams on October 19, Parameshwara had claimed before the media that he lost a 'Rs 500 bet' to the Deputy Commissioner as the team he had bet on lost the match.

"I lost Rs 500. The DC and I had a bet. I lost," he had said.