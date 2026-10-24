FIR Lodged In UP's Mau After PM Modi's Picture With Suspected Witchcraft Items Goes Viral
Lemons pierced with needles and coconuts with threads were found beside the picture near the cremation ground at Muktidham on the banks of the Saryu.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Mau: A case has been registered against an unknown person at the Dohrighat police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district over a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with items suspected to be part of witchcraft that went viral on social media, police said on Saturday.
It has been learnt that suspicious material like lemons pierced with needles and coconuts tied with red threads were found beside the picture of PM Modi near the cremation ground at Muktidham on the banks of the Saryu River in the district. A video of it went viral on social media, prompting the police to launch an in-depth investigation.
The police have invoked Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with making, publishing, or circulating false statements, rumours, or alarming reports intended to promote or create hatred, enmity, or ill-will between different classes or communities, in the case and have initiated an investigation.
Police said the items found near the picture are suspected to be part of a witchcraft practice. However, why they were kept near the picture and who was behind it will only be confirmed after an investigation is complete.
An official of the Dohrighat police station said the matter is being examined based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the inquiry. "Further legal action will be initiated based on the evidence gathered during the investigation in accordance with the law," he added.
Satyendra Bhushan Tiwari, the Circle Officer (CO) of Ghosi, said a case has been registered against an unknown person in connection with the viral social media post featuring a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and further legal action will be taken based on the evidence that emerges during the investigation.
"The investigation aims to determine who placed the Prime Minister's photograph and the material found nearby. At present, no clear motive has emerged regarding the incident," he added.
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