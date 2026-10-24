ETV Bharat / state

FIR Lodged In UP's Mau After PM Modi's Picture With Suspected Witchcraft Items Goes Viral

The picture that went viral on social media. ( ETV Bharat )

Mau: A case has been registered against an unknown person at the Dohrighat police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district over a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with items suspected to be part of witchcraft that went viral on social media, police said on Saturday.

It has been learnt that suspicious material like lemons pierced with needles and coconuts tied with red threads were found beside the picture of PM Modi near the cremation ground at Muktidham on the banks of the Saryu River in the district. A video of it went viral on social media, prompting the police to launch an in-depth investigation.

The police have invoked Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with making, publishing, or circulating false statements, rumours, or alarming reports intended to promote or create hatred, enmity, or ill-will between different classes or communities, in the case and have initiated an investigation. Police said the items found near the picture are suspected to be part of a witchcraft practice. However, why they were kept near the picture and who was behind it will only be confirmed after an investigation is complete.