ETV Bharat / state

Third FIR Lodged Against Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari Over Alleged Arms Licence Trregularities

Lucknow/Ghazipur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday said five FIRs have been registered in Ghazipur after a verification drive into arms licences and weapons linked to deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, his family members, gang associates and others uncovered alleged large-scale irregularities.

One of the FIRs has been lodged against Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari, taking the total number of cases registered against him in connection with the alleged arms licence irregularities to three.

According to a statement issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarters, the action follows a state-level probe ordered based on intelligence gathered by the UP Special Task Force (STF) into arms licences issued to Ansari's family, members of the IS-191 gang and their associates, as well as weapons purchased against those licences.

"The verification exercise, carried out under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police of Varanasi Range (Vaibhav Krishna) covered three categories -- five members of Ansari's family, 11 members and associates of the IS-191 gang, and 27 other persons who had allegedly obtained arms licences through forged records. Police physically verified more than 80 weapons linked to 43 licence holders," the statement said.

"During the probe, investigators found that original arms licence files and records relating to the purchase and sale of weapons were allegedly missing from the Ghazipur District Magistrate's office. The investigation also revealed alleged collusion between some licence holders and officials posted in the arms section, resulting in the disappearance of official records to conceal the actual status and alleged misuse of the weapons," the statement said.

The police also found one instance in which an arms licence was allegedly obtained using a forged residential address after concealing the applicant's actual address. Based on the findings, five FIRs have been registered at Kotwali and Mohammadabad police stations in Ghazipur under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

According to Ghazipur Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja, the latest FIR against Afzal Ansari was registered at the Kotwali police station in connection with the alleged purchase, sale and deposit of a rifle after obtaining its licence from Arunachal Pradesh's Along district, alleged misuse of the weapon and the disappearance of the original records in conspiracy with an arms clerk, preventing its physical verification.