ETV Bharat / state

FIR Lodged Against BJP Mau District President On Court Orders Withdrawn, Police To Close Case

Mau: A case filed against BJP Mau district president Ramashray Maurya and three other unidentified persons, following a court order, was found to be false during a police investigation, a senior official said on Thursday, adding that the case would be closed.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said the case was registered at Haldharpur police station on Wednesday on the orders of Judicial Magistrate Mamta Yadav after a complaint by village resident Ajit Singh.

The FIR was lodged against Maurya and three others under BNS sections 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).

"The allegations made in the complaint, including assault and abuse, were investigated, and the evidence collected did not substantiate them. The case is being closed," Kumar said.

According to the officials, Singh and Maurya had an old dispute related to a village head election. Singh had alleged that Maurya and three others stopped outside his house in Ratanpura village on July 7, and an argument broke out over complaints allegedly being made against his family's cottage industry.