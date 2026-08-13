FIR Lodged Against BJP Mau District President On Court Orders Withdrawn, Police To Close Case
The case filed against BJP Mau district president Ramashray Maurya and three other unidentified persons was found to be false
By PTI
Published : August 13, 2026 at 8:15 PM IST
Mau: A case filed against BJP Mau district president Ramashray Maurya and three other unidentified persons, following a court order, was found to be false during a police investigation, a senior official said on Thursday, adding that the case would be closed.
Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said the case was registered at Haldharpur police station on Wednesday on the orders of Judicial Magistrate Mamta Yadav after a complaint by village resident Ajit Singh.
The FIR was lodged against Maurya and three others under BNS sections 115 (2) (voluntary causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) and 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).
"The allegations made in the complaint, including assault and abuse, were investigated, and the evidence collected did not substantiate them. The case is being closed," Kumar said.
According to the officials, Singh and Maurya had an old dispute related to a village head election. Singh had alleged that Maurya and three others stopped outside his house in Ratanpura village on July 7, and an argument broke out over complaints allegedly being made against his family's cottage industry.
Singh alleged that the accused abused him, chased him and later entered his house and assaulted him. He also alleged that he and his family were threatened with being killed and implicated in false cases. The complainant approached the court after alleging that his complaints to the Haldharpur police station and the superintendent of police did not result in action.
On Wednesday, the judicial magistrate directed the police station in-charge to register a case.
Kumar said the allegations were subsequently investigated and found to be unsubstantiated. He also said that Ajit Singh's brother Ajay Singh had been involved in a dispute with Maurya and had allegedly circulated videos and other content against him in the media.
The police were investigating those allegations as well, he added.
Singh had further alleged that Maurya used his influence to get a separate case registered against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Singh had claimed he was innocent in that case.