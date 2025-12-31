ETV Bharat / state

FIR Filed Over Fake Posts Of Uttar Pradesh CM In Lucknow

Photocopy of the fake post submitted by the complainant ( Special Arrangement )

Lucknow: Lucknow Police have registered an FIR against an X handle for posting "misleading and fake" statements under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's name. A case was filed at Hazratganj police station against the X handle, @kamaalrkhan, of film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) for allegedly attempting to spread a false narrative using the CM's photograph and a fake screenshot of a newspaper, following a complaint by Rajkumar Tiwari, a resident of Narhi. Tiwari complained to police that misleading and fake statements were posted on the X handle, @kamaalrkhan, in which CM's picture was used.