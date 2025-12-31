FIR Filed Over Fake Posts Of Uttar Pradesh CM In Lucknow
Lucknow's Hazratganj police have sought the cyber cell's help to determine where the fake content was created.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 5:28 PM IST
Lucknow: Lucknow Police have registered an FIR against an X handle for posting "misleading and fake" statements under Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's name.
A case was filed at Hazratganj police station against the X handle, @kamaalrkhan, of film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK) for allegedly attempting to spread a false narrative using the CM's photograph and a fake screenshot of a newspaper, following a complaint by Rajkumar Tiwari, a resident of Narhi. Tiwari complained to police that misleading and fake statements were posted on the X handle, @kamaalrkhan, in which CM's picture was used.
Hazratganj police station inspector Vikram Singh said, "In the post with Yogi's picture, the CM says, 'Even if we don't get Muslim, Dalit, and Yadav votes, we will still win'. The complainant stated that this is a completely false and edited screenshot, which was deliberately shared to tarnish the government's image and spread hatred in society. A case has been lodged against the X handle @kamaalrkhan (KRK) at Hazratganj police station".
Singh said Tiwari provided a photocopy of the social media post, based on which, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IT Act for tarnishing the Chief Minister's image and spreading misleading information. "The police are investigating the matter. With the help of the cyber cell, they are trying to determine where this fake content was created," he added.
