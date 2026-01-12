FIR Filed Against Sarpanch, Eight Others For Killing 300 Stray Dogs In Two Telangana Villages
Police registered a case under Section 11(1)(a)(I) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and BNS 325 for killing or maiming animals.
Hanumakonda: Shyampet police in Telangana received a complaint regarding the alleged killing of 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages. Following this, they registered a First Information Report (FIR) against nine people, including the sarpanch.
The FIR states the sarpanch’s staff allegedly hired two people to kill the dogs using poisonous injections.
Subsequently, the police registered a case under Section 11(1)(a)(I) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal). This was confirmed by P Ranjith Rao, Circle Inspector (CI) of Shayampet Police Station.
Speaking to ANI, Rao said, “On January 9, we received a complaint from Adulapuram Gautam, Cruelty Prevention Officer at the Stray Animal Foundation of India, alleging that nearly 300 dogs were killed with the cooperation of the sarpanch, vice-sarpanch, panchayat secretaries and others. Based on the complaint, we registered a case under BNS 325 and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”
The Circle Inspector said that post-mortem examinations were conducted on some of the dog carcasses, which were sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) to determine the cause of death. He added that several residents told the police they were experiencing problems, including dog bites and skin infections.
He said, “During the course of investigation, we inspected the places where the dogs were kept and found that nearly one-tenth of them had been killed in both villages. We conducted post-mortems on some of the dogs and sent the bodies to the RFSL for further examination. Many villagers complained about frequent dog bites and skin infections caused by stray dogs.”
However, he urged people to adopt government-approved methods such as sterilisation and vaccination to address the issue, instead of resorting to killing animals.
