FIR Filed Against Sarpanch, Eight Others For Killing 300 Stray Dogs In Two Telangana Villages

Hanumakonda: Shyampet police in Telangana received a complaint regarding the alleged killing of 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages. Following this, they registered a First Information Report (FIR) against nine people, including the sarpanch.

The FIR states the sarpanch’s staff allegedly hired two people to kill the dogs using poisonous injections.

Subsequently, the police registered a case under Section 11(1)(a)(I) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 325 (mischief by killing or maiming an animal). This was confirmed by P Ranjith Rao, Circle Inspector (CI) of Shayampet Police Station.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, “On January 9, we received a complaint from Adulapuram Gautam, Cruelty Prevention Officer at the Stray Animal Foundation of India, alleging that nearly 300 dogs were killed with the cooperation of the sarpanch, vice-sarpanch, panchayat secretaries and others. Based on the complaint, we registered a case under BNS 325 and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.”