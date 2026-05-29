Rajasthan Minister Booked For Allegedly Abusing Police Personnel, Attempted Assault
An FIR was registered in Chittorgarh against Minister Gautam Dak after an audio clip purportedly showing him abusing police personnel went viral on social media.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Chittorgarh: Police have registered a case against Rajasthan's Minister for Cooperatives, Gautam Dak, after an audio clip purportedly showing him abusing police personnel went viral on social media.
Police said that the Minister attempted to assault them and obstructed the cops from carrying out their official duties, and had become furious for summoning one of his acquaintances in a police case. The FIR was registered at Dungla Police Station in Chittorgarh.
Shaitan Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dungla Police Station, said that the Minister had summoned two constables on May 25 and publicly subjected them to verbal abuse after one Dhanraj Kharol, a resident of Idra, was called to the station for questioning in a police case. Police had also asked Kharol to bring along his son, Manoj Kharol, and other family members for the investigation.
According to police, Kharol, instead of cooperating with the police investigation, threatened that he commanded political influence.
SHO Shaitan Singh stated, "On May 25, Dhanraj Kharol, an accused in a case, was summoned to the police station for questioning. When Dhanraj was asked to produce his son, Manoj Kharol, along with other family members for the investigation, he refused. Dhanraj said he has political influence, and if his son Manoj and others are summoned, he would speak to Minister Gautam Dak."
Singh said that on May 25, in the afternoon between 3 and 4 PM, he received a phone call from Dak, who asked him to meet him outside the police station. After he arriving at the main gate, the Minister demanded that constables Lakshminarayan and Vishnu Kumar be summoned to meet him, and when the two cops came out, the Minister, without hearing their side of the story, verbally abused them, added Singh.
Police further said that not only did Dak use "undignified language" and publicly humiliate the cops, but intended to physically assault them and obstruct them from performing official duties.
According to the FIR, the Minister intimidated constable Lakshminarayan and referred to his earlier transfer, which was done at his behest.
Police said former sarpanch Chandrashekhar Sharma also called constable Lakshminarayan and threatened him for summoning Kharol to the police station. Police said Sharma had warned them that if Kharol was summoned again to the police station, he would lodge a complaint with Minister Dak. They said that the former sarpanch and accused Kharol complained to Dak, falsely accusing the police of demanding money.
SHO Singh said that two days after the incident of verbal abuse, on May 27, he apprised his superior officers about the situation, following which a case no 76/2026 has been registered against the Minister. He added that he has currently taken charge of the investigation himself before the case is transferred to the CID-CB in Jaipur.
Meanwhile, after the video of the Minister abusing the police personnel went viral, the former released an 11-second video statement stating that the voice heard is not his and that the recording had been edited.
Also Read