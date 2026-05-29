ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Minister Booked For Allegedly Abusing Police Personnel, Attempted Assault

Chittorgarh: Police have registered a case against Rajasthan's Minister for Cooperatives, Gautam Dak, after an audio clip purportedly showing him abusing police personnel went viral on social media.

Police said that the Minister attempted to assault them and obstructed the cops from carrying out their official duties, and had become furious for summoning one of his acquaintances in a police case. The FIR was registered at Dungla Police Station in Chittorgarh.

Shaitan Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Dungla Police Station, said that the Minister had summoned two constables on May 25 and publicly subjected them to verbal abuse after one Dhanraj Kharol, a resident of Idra, was called to the station for questioning in a police case. Police had also asked Kharol to bring along his son, Manoj Kharol, and other family members for the investigation.

According to police, Kharol, instead of cooperating with the police investigation, threatened that he commanded political influence.

SHO Shaitan Singh stated, "On May 25, Dhanraj Kharol, an accused in a case, was summoned to the police station for questioning. When Dhanraj was asked to produce his son, Manoj Kharol, along with other family members for the investigation, he refused. Dhanraj said he has political influence, and if his son Manoj and others are summoned, he would speak to Minister Gautam Dak."

Singh said that on May 25, in the afternoon between 3 and 4 PM, he received a phone call from Dak, who asked him to meet him outside the police station. After he arriving at the main gate, the Minister demanded that constables Lakshminarayan and Vishnu Kumar be summoned to meet him, and when the two cops came out, the Minister, without hearing their side of the story, verbally abused them, added Singh.