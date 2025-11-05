ETV Bharat / state

FIR Filed Against Punjab Congress Chief Warring Over 'Derogatory', 'Casteist' Remarks On Buta Singh

Based on this, the Cyber Crime Police Station, Kapurthala lodged an FIR against Warring on November 4 under sections 353 and 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with sections 3(1)(u) and 3(1)(v) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The FIR stated that the Congress leader's remarks had caused resentment among members of SC communities.

A complaint was filed by Sarabjot Singh Sidhu, son of the late Union Minister, accusing Warring of using objectionable statements referring to his father's caste and physical appearance during a campaign for the Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll. The complaint stated the accused allegedly defamed and humiliated the legacy of Sidhu's father and the entire Mazhabi Sikh community.

Chandigarh/Kapurthala: An FIR has been registered against Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and Ludhiana MP, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, for his alleged derogatory and casteist remarks against late former Union Home Minister Buta Singh, who belonged to the Mazhabi Sikh, a Scheduled Caste community.

Warring has already apologised saying, the late former Union Home Minister was like a father to him and he can never disrespect him or anyone else. "I cannot say anything negative about the late Union Home Minister. Whatever I said about him was in the positive context of the Congress party being an inclusive organisation. The Congress provides opportunities to everyone on the basis of merit and does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of caste, creed or religion. Nothing was told to defame or demean the former minister," he said.

On Tuesday, state finance minister Harpal Cheema said that legal action will be taken against Warring while the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission sought an explanation from the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Tarn Taran for not restricting Warring's entry into the district in accordance with the Model Code of Conduct. The commission has also found the report submitted in connection with the case unsatisfactory and has summoned both the District Election Officer and Warring to appear before it on November 6.

Meanwhile, BJP has demanded action against Warring for allegedly defaming a senior leader like Buta Singh. BJP national spokesperson Tarun Chugh said, "The casteist remarks made by Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring against late Buta Singh and the Scheduled Caste community are highly condemnable. Such words are an attack on not only a community but on the spirit of social equality in India. I have written a letter to the chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Kishore Makwana demanding strict action in this serious matter."