Case Against Sumaiya Rana In Lucknow For Attempt To Disturb Public Peace

Lucknow: Days after Sumaiya Rana, daughter of the renowned poet late Munawwar Rana and national spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, alleged that she was placed under 'house arrest' by police, a case was registered against her at Kaiserbagh police station in Lucknow on Sunday under several sections including attempt to disturb public peace.

Police said Sumaiya has been asked to submit a bond of Rs 10 lakh and appear before ACP, Kaiserbagh. Kaiserbagh SHO Anjani Kumar Mishra stated the case was registered against Sumaiya as it was feared that she might surround the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly to protest against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the 'niqab' issue and state minister Sanjay Nishad.

Sumaiya had alleged that in the name of maintaining law and order and peace, the police prevented her from leaving her home. She said she was illegally held captive in her own home for three days, under strict surveillance, and was not even allowed to attend a funeral.