Case Against Sumaiya Rana In Lucknow For Attempt To Disturb Public Peace
Rana has been asked to submit a bond of Rs 10 lakh and appear before ACP, Kaiserbagh.
Published : December 21, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Lucknow: Days after Sumaiya Rana, daughter of the renowned poet late Munawwar Rana and national spokesperson of Samajwadi Party, alleged that she was placed under 'house arrest' by police, a case was registered against her at Kaiserbagh police station in Lucknow on Sunday under several sections including attempt to disturb public peace.
Police said Sumaiya has been asked to submit a bond of Rs 10 lakh and appear before ACP, Kaiserbagh. Kaiserbagh SHO Anjani Kumar Mishra stated the case was registered against Sumaiya as it was feared that she might surround the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly to protest against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the 'niqab' issue and state minister Sanjay Nishad.
Sumaiya had alleged that in the name of maintaining law and order and peace, the police prevented her from leaving her home. She said she was illegally held captive in her own home for three days, under strict surveillance, and was not even allowed to attend a funeral.
“बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार द्वारा एक महिला का हिजाब खींचे जाने की घटना अत्यंत निंदनीय है। यह एक महिला की गरिमा और सम्मान के खिलाफ है, उसकी धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता पर भी सीधा आघात है। संवैधानिक पद पर बैठे व्यक्ति से इस प्रकार के व्यवहार की अपेक्षा नहीं हो सकती!@ANI @BBCHindi— Sumaiya Rana (@RanaSumaiya) December 16, 2025
Sumaiya said, she had filed a complaint against Nitish and Nishad in connection with the 'niqab' issye. "Instead of taking action against them, the police filed a case against me. I was on my way to meet the Police Commissioner when the police placed me under house arrest at my residence in Kaiserbagh. I was not allowed to leave my residence from Thursday to Saturday," she alleged.
Sumaiya said, "This is an example of oppression of women. "I went to seek justice, but I was made a criminal. If someone wants to learn a lesson on misuse of power, then he/she do so from the BJP government."
Nitish had attempted to pull down the 'niqab' of a Muslim lady doctor while handing out appointment letters to AYUSH doctors in Patna on December 15. The Chief Minister was widely criticised for the act. However, Nishad came out in support of the Chief Minister days after the incident. Sumaiya is the national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party.
