FIR Filed Against Ex-Punjab DGP, Former Minister In Son's Death Case

Panchkula: An FIR has been registered against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former Minister Razia Sultana, along with their daughter and daughter-in-law, in connection with the death Aqeel Akhtar, officials said on Tuesday.

The case has been registered at the Mansa Devi police station in Panchkula under sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Aqeel Akhtar died in Panchkula on the night of October 16. According to the police, he was found unconscious at his residence in Sector 4, MDC, by his family members, who immediately rushed him to Civil Hospital, Sector 6. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Police have initiated an investigation against the alleged accused family members. The development comes days after a neighbour, Shamsuddin Chaudhary, from Malerkotla, submitted a complaint to the Panchkula Police Commissioner.

He also handed over a video recorded by Aqeel Akhtar before his death, which has since surfaced online, revealing shocking claims. In the complaint, Shamsuddin claimed that "Aqeel's wife and father had an illicit relationship. Shamsuddin claimed that in the video Aqeel also revealed that his mother and sister were conspiring against him.

Following Aqeel’s death, the family claimed he died due to a drug overdose. However, the video that emerged online was recorded on August 27.