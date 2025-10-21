FIR Filed Against Ex-Punjab DGP, Former Minister In Son's Death Case
The case was registered at the at the Mansa Devi police station in Panchkula. Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.
Panchkula: An FIR has been registered against former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Mustafa, his wife and former Minister Razia Sultana, along with their daughter and daughter-in-law, in connection with the death Aqeel Akhtar, officials said on Tuesday.
The case has been registered at the Mansa Devi police station in Panchkula under sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Aqeel Akhtar died in Panchkula on the night of October 16. According to the police, he was found unconscious at his residence in Sector 4, MDC, by his family members, who immediately rushed him to Civil Hospital, Sector 6. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Police have initiated an investigation against the alleged accused family members. The development comes days after a neighbour, Shamsuddin Chaudhary, from Malerkotla, submitted a complaint to the Panchkula Police Commissioner.
He also handed over a video recorded by Aqeel Akhtar before his death, which has since surfaced online, revealing shocking claims. In the complaint, Shamsuddin claimed that "Aqeel's wife and father had an illicit relationship. Shamsuddin claimed that in the video Aqeel also revealed that his mother and sister were conspiring against him.
Following Aqeel’s death, the family claimed he died due to a drug overdose. However, the video that emerged online was recorded on August 27.
Panchkula Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said, "The initial investigation revealed nothing suspicious. After a postmortem was conducted, the body was handed over to the family for cremation. Later, some posts and videos surfaced on social media, which are said to have been made by the deceased before his death."
"A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer to conduct a fair, transparent, and evidence-based investigation. The SIT will thoroughly investigate every aspect of the case. The investigation will be conducted impartially. The police are fully committed to the principles of transparency and justice," Gupta said.
Akhtar's mother, Razia, a former Punjab cabinet minister, was nominated by the Congress from Malerkotla assembly seat in 2022 elections. However, she was defeated by AAP's Mohammad Jamil ur Rehman by a margin of 21,686 votes.
Akhtar's father, Mohammad Mustafa, a 1985-batch IPS officer, was once considered very close to former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh. He made headlines after alleging that the former Chief Minister conspired to stop him from being appointed as the DGP. He has received five gallantry awards. After Mohammad Mustafa retired on February 28, 2021, former Member of Parliament Navjot Singh Sidhu appointed him as his advisor.
