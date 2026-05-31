ETV Bharat / state

FIR Filed Against Ex-Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas In Messi Kolkata Event Chaos Case

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with West Bengal Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Aroop Biswas at Salt Lake Stadium during his G.O.A.T India Tour 2025, in Kolkata ( ANI )

Kolkata: An FIR has been registered against former state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas at Bidhannagar South police station in connection with the vandalism at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake during Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour on December 13 last year.

The police registered the FIR on Saturday night on the basis of a complaint filed by the main organiser of the Messi event, Satadru Dutta, on May 17.

Dutta had filed a complaint against the former sports minister under sections 3(5)/ 308 (2)/ 318 (4)/351 (2)/61 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relate to black marketing of tickets, extortion, criminal intimidation, cheating, etc. The former state minister may be summoned by the Bidhannagar Commissionerate very soon, according to the police.

Using the social media handle, Dutta also shared this information late Saturday night. "Satyameva Jayate. FIR registered against Aroop Biswas, Ex Sports Minister. Thank you, Honourable CM of West Bengal, Honourable Sports Minister of West Bengal and Honourable DGP of West Bengal," Dutta wrote.

The complainant further claimed to the Bidhannagar Police that the former minister had black-marketed about 22,000 tickets for the Messi event. Based on that allegation, the Bidhannagar South Police Station has started an investigation. Incidentally, the new Sports Minister of the state government, Nisith Pramanik, had spoken about opening a file in the Messi event fiasco after taking charge.

It is worth mentioning that after the formation of the new government in West Bengal, Satadru Dutta opened up about the pandemonium that unfolded during that event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan.

He said that Aroop Biswas had surrounded Lionel Messi along with his close circle members by entering the field without permission. He had come close to Messi using his influence and breaching the security of the Argentine footballer. He also claimed that there was deliberate negligence in the security of Messi's event.

Dutta has also lodged a complaint against Trinamool Congress councillor Jui Biswas, sister-in-law of Aroop Biswas and then DGP Rajeev Kumar.

In the letter to the police, Dutta has accused Aroop Biswas of unlawful intrusion into restricted security zones, collapse of perimeter discipline, endangerment of Lionel Messi and disruption of the event. Dutta has sought prompt and necessary steps against Biswas, Jui Biswas and Rajeev Kumar over the allegations.