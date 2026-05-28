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Zero FIR Filed Against BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo Over Alleged Assault On Deputy Tehsildar In Chhattisgarh

Surguja: Police in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district have registered a zero FIR against Sitapur BJP MLA Ramkumar Toppo over allegations of obstructing government work and assaulting a deputy tehsildar. Several of his supporters have also been named in the case.

The case was registered by Ambikapur Kotwali Police on a zero FIR basis and will now be transferred to Sitapur police station for further investigation. A zero FIR allows a complaint to be filed at any police station regardless of where the incident took place, after which it is forwarded to the jurisdictional police station.

The zero FIR was lodged following a complaint by Deputy Tehsildar Tushar Manik on Wednesday evening. In his complaint, Manik alleged that supporters of the MLA first assaulted him, after which Toppo himself also physically attacked him. He further accused the MLA of interfering in official duties.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against Ramkumar Toppo along with Yusuf, Nazim Raja, Pankaj Gupta and around 10 others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to obstructing public servants, assault and unlawful conduct.

In a parallel development, Ambikapur police have also registered an FIR against Deputy Tehsildar Tushar Manik based on a separate complaint filed by a woman. The complainant alleged that Manik used casteist abuse, made obscene gestures, behaved inappropriately, pushed her and forcibly removed her from his office.