ETV Bharat / state

Youth Booked By Police In Rajasthan's Kota For Killing Street Dog

Kota: Bhimganj Mandi police in Rajasthan's Kota have booked a youth for brutally beating up a street dog resulting in its death, over a month back.

The accused, identified as Wahid, a resident of Shahi Plaza near Gali No 1, has been accused of tying the street dog with a wire and beating it. Even as locals rescued the dog and facilitated treatment, it died. Based on a complaint filed by some locals, police have booked Wahid under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Bhimganj Mandi police station SHO Ramvilas Meena said a case has been registered against Wahid and the investigation has been handed over to assistant sub-inspector Janak Ram Meena. The complaint stated that Wahid lured the street dog with food to Bhimganj Mandi area where he tied its legs with an iron wire on June 7.