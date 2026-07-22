Youth Booked By Police In Rajasthan's Kota For Killing Street Dog
The accused tied the legs of the dog and beat it brutally resulting in the animal's death on June 8.
Published : July 22, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Kota: Bhimganj Mandi police in Rajasthan's Kota have booked a youth for brutally beating up a street dog resulting in its death, over a month back.
The accused, identified as Wahid, a resident of Shahi Plaza near Gali No 1, has been accused of tying the street dog with a wire and beating it. Even as locals rescued the dog and facilitated treatment, it died. Based on a complaint filed by some locals, police have booked Wahid under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
Bhimganj Mandi police station SHO Ramvilas Meena said a case has been registered against Wahid and the investigation has been handed over to assistant sub-inspector Janak Ram Meena. The complaint stated that Wahid lured the street dog with food to Bhimganj Mandi area where he tied its legs with an iron wire on June 7.
He then severely beat the dog with sticks and dragged it to the street. Locals rescued the and admitted it to a veterinary hospital, where it died on July 8.
Animal rights activists Shakti Sharma, Lokesh Pareek, and Anjana Azad, filed a complaint with police recently following which a case was registered, Ramvilas said.
Anjana Azad, president of the Apple Dog Committee, said a video of the incident was recorded by local resident Reshma and it clearly shows Wahid brutally assaulting the dog. "The dog was rescued at 2 am and admitted to a veterinary hospital in Dadabari where it died on July 8. The dog had sustained critical injuries which caused its death," Anjana said.
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