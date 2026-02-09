ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against Woman For Sending Mother's Private Photos To Boyfriend In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 49-year-old woman from Bengaluru city has lodged a police complaint against her daughter for secretly capturing private photographs of her and her elder sister, and sending those to her boyfriend. Based on this, the Batarayanapura police have registered an FIR against the complainant's daughter and her boyfriend Varun.

The complainant has two daughters. The accused is the elder one and studies BBM in a private college. The woman had given a mobile phone to her last year for academic purposes. A month ago, she became suspicions on seeing her talking constantly to a youth. The complainant advised her daughter to refrain from talking to the youth.

On checking her phone, the complainant was surprised to find her and her elder sister's private photos on her mobile phone. She also came to know that her daughter had sent those photos to the youth, the complaint states.

The complainant told police that the youth had sent a message on her daughter's mobile, asking her to send him private photos of her mother. She had later deleted the photographs, she said.