ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against Unidentified People After Posters Questioning Govt Found Inside Delhi Metro

New Delhi: Delhi police on Saturday registered an FIR against unidentified people after two posters questioning the government's performance and raising various issues were found pasted inside a train on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line.

The posters contained phrases such as "You Can Change Your Own Life", "Voting Protest", "Spectrum of Engagement", "Community Building Reform" and "Dissatisfied? You Are Not Alone".

They also listed nine claims about changes in the country in recent years, according to police officials. Police have seized the posters, while the Special Cell is also involved in the investigation.

According to Delhi Police, the FIR has been registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007, and the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

Police officials are working to determine when and by whom the posters were placed inside the train and are also investigating whether this was part of a premeditated conspiracy or whether any organised group or political activists were involved.