ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against Reliance Consumer Products Director, 9 Others After FDA Crackdown On Expired Food Products

Mumbai: Police have filed an FIR against a Reliance Consumer Products director and nine others after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seized food stock worth Rs 48 lakh during a multi-district crackdown on diversion and sale of expired, damaged and rejected food products, an official said.

The FIR was registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Thane. It names 10 accused, including senior officials and employees associated with Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure, along with disposal agency operators and local suppliers. The FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Those named in the FIR include V Subramaniam, Whole-time Director, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Ashok Kumar Singh, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, Vijay Bhikaji Kharmale, Nominee, Reliance Retail Ltd and Nilesh Ramdasrao Deshmukh, Warehouse Manager, Reliance Retail Ltd.

The others include Arbinder Singh Dhinsa, Whole-time Director, Blinkit Commerce Pvt. Ltd, Deepak Singh, Blinkit Commerce Pvt. Ltd, Abid Shaikh, Zomato Hyperpure Pvt. Ltd, Babar Miya Ahmed Siddiqui, M/s B K Dispose, Gulzar Abdul Khan, supplier, Chavindra, Bhiwandi and Abdul Mobin Khan, Discount Store, Bhiwandi.

FDA sources said the operation was conducted simultaneously at multiple locations in Thane and Pune districts between October 14 and 15. The seized stock included products valued at over Rs 24 lakh from a Bhiwandi-based disposal yard, around Rs 4.92 lakh from Reliance Consumer Products' warehouse at Vadpe, and nearly Rs 7.81 lakh from Zomato Hyperpure's facility at Usatane.

The total seizure was valued at Rs 48,09,924. FDA's preliminary investigation indicated that expired, damaged and customer-rejected food products meant for destruction were allegedly diverted through disposal agencies, unlicensed sorting yards and brokers before reaching retailers for sale to consumers, a source told PTI.