ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Actor Mohit Sahu Booked For Assault, Woman Alleges Forced Marriage And Violence

Raipur: A case of violence has been registered against Chhattisgarhi film industry (Chhollywood) actor Mohit Sahu following serious allegations of assault by a woman in Raipur. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Purani Basti police station, in the Bhatagaon area’s Silver Oak Block-410 locality.

According to police, the woman has accused the actor of physically assaulting her after allegedly forcing her into marriage. Based on her complaint, police have initiated legal proceedings and said further action will be taken after her medical examination and statement are formally recorded.

Purani Basti Police Station in-charge Sheel Aditya Singh said the victim reached the police station with serious head injuries. “She has suffered an injury to her head and was immediately sent for medical examination. Once she returns from the hospital, her statement will be recorded and an FIR will be registered against Mohit Sahu based on her complaint,” the SHO said.