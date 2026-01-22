Chhattisgarh Actor Mohit Sahu Booked For Assault, Woman Alleges Forced Marriage And Violence
Published : January 22, 2026 at 9:40 PM IST
Raipur: A case of violence has been registered against Chhattisgarhi film industry (Chhollywood) actor Mohit Sahu following serious allegations of assault by a woman in Raipur. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Purani Basti police station, in the Bhatagaon area’s Silver Oak Block-410 locality.
According to police, the woman has accused the actor of physically assaulting her after allegedly forcing her into marriage. Based on her complaint, police have initiated legal proceedings and said further action will be taken after her medical examination and statement are formally recorded.
Purani Basti Police Station in-charge Sheel Aditya Singh said the victim reached the police station with serious head injuries. “She has suffered an injury to her head and was immediately sent for medical examination. Once she returns from the hospital, her statement will be recorded and an FIR will be registered against Mohit Sahu based on her complaint,” the SHO said.
According to information provided by the victim, Mohit Sahu allegedly took her to Ujjain, where he forcibly married her. However, after returning to Raipur, he reportedly refused to acknowledge the marriage. The woman has alleged that the actor brutally assaulted her, causing heavy bleeding from her head.
The victim has further claimed that Mohit Sahu was already married and had been keeping his wife and the complainant at separate locations. Police sources said that a dispute broke out between the two, after which the actor allegedly entered the woman’s house and attacked her with a hard object, resulting in serious head injuries.
Police said that the matter is being taken seriously and all aspects of the complaint are being investigated. The medical report and the victim’s detailed statement will form the basis of further legal action in the case.
