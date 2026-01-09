ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against Four In Beed For Raising Over Rs 4 Cr Illegally To ‘Support’ Palestine; 2 Held

Mumbai: Four persons have been booked in Maharashtra’s Beed district for allegedly collecting more than Rs 4 crore fraudulently by claiming the money would support Palestine amid the war with Israel, a police official said.

Since fighting between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, the overall Palestinian death toll stands at 71,391, while another 1,71,279 have been wounded. More than 400 deaths have been reported since a ceasefire was reached to halt fighting in Gaza in October 2025.

“Local police and their anti-terrorism unit had specific information about suspected terror funding. A search was conducted at Patrud village in Majalgaon. The accused have collected over Rs 4 crore under the pretext of support to Palestine," the official said on Thursday.