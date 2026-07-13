Uttarakhand Dalit Boy Murder: FIR Filed Against Deceased's Friend Based On Girl's Mother Complaint
Four people, including the father and grandfather of the girl, were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased boy.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 11:53 PM IST|
Updated : July 14, 2026 at 12:29 AM IST
Tehri: The police in Uttarakhand have registered a case in the killing of a Dalit minor boy based on a formal complaint filed by the minor girl's mother. Charges under the POCSO Act and other sections have been filed at the Lambgaon police station.
After the killing of a Dalit minor boy in Tehri district, the police have filed a case under the POCSO Act on July 11 against the deceased's friend, who is an eyewitness in this case.
The incident took place on the night between June 7 and 8, when the Dalit minor boy, along with his friend, went to the nearest village around 11 pm to visit a minor girl with whom he had a romantic affair. However, the family of the minor girl found the boys and assaulted them brutally.
The victims were taken to a hospital, and later, the boyfriend of the girl died due to injuries sustained. Four people, including the father and grandfather of the girl, were arrested based on a complaint lodged by the family of the deceased boy.
The mother of the minor girl had also complained to the police at the time, but no case was registered immediately. The turning point arrived when the High Court directed the police to listen to the side of the minor girl. According to the investigating officer and CO Chandramohan, Hemlata, a sub-inspector, has been given the responsibility of investigating this aspect of the case.
In the meantime, there have been tensions both politically and locally due to the case. A delegation visited Tehri SSP Shweta Chaubey demanding severe action against the accused as well as a replacement of the investigating officer. Previously, protestors belonging to the Bhim Army, along with MP Chandrashekhar Azad and MLA Umesh Kumar, went on a hunger strike following their interception by the police in Haridwar while trying to proceed towards Tehri.