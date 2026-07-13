ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand Dalit Boy Murder: FIR Filed Against Deceased's Friend Based On Girl's Mother Complaint

Tehri: The police in Uttarakhand have registered a case in the killing of a Dalit minor boy based on a formal complaint filed by the minor girl's mother. Charges under the POCSO Act and other sections have been filed at the Lambgaon police station.

After the killing of a Dalit minor boy in Tehri district, the police have filed a case under the POCSO Act on July 11 against the deceased's friend, who is an eyewitness in this case.

The incident took place on the night between June 7 and 8, when the Dalit minor boy, along with his friend, went to the nearest village around 11 pm to visit a minor girl with whom he had a romantic affair. However, the family of the minor girl found the boys and assaulted them brutally.