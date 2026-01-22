Police Case Against Uttarakhand Legislator's Brothers, Nephew For Threatening Man With Dire Consequences
Arvind Pandey's brothers and nephew allegedly threatened Sanjay Kumar Bansal over a land dispute in Mundia Pistour village.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Rudrapur: Bajpur Police on Wednesday filed a case against the brothers and a nephew of Uttarakhand's BJP MLA Arvind Pandey for allegedly threatening and intimidating a resident of Mundia Pistour village, Sanjay Kumar Bansal.
Bansal, in his complaint with the police, said he had leased out a portion of his land at the village to a local, Jai Prakash Tiwari for maintenance and other work. He said, on July 21 last year, he was summoned by the authorities and served a notice regarding new construction on his land. The authorities told Bansal that the construction done on his land was illegal and he should have it demolished.
As Bansal along with some of his friends visited the land, Arvind's brothers Amar Pandey and Devanand Pandey began arguing with him. Bansal said Amar threatened him by saying he owns the land and can build whatever he wishes on it. He said Amar told him that he was the brother of the legislator and threatened him with dire consequences.
Bansal said during the argument, Devanand threw some papers at him and said he cannot demolish any construction on the land. Bansal said when he picked up the papers to examine them, he found that Tiwari, Devanand, Mohan Pandey, and Kisan Pandey had colluded and conspired to fraudulently usurp his land.
Bansal alleged that he repeatedly spoke with Arvind and his brothers about his land but was intimidated by them. He stated in the complaint that he suffers from hypertension and said if his life or property are harmed, Arvind and the others will be held responsible.
Based on the complaint lodged by Bansal, the police have registered a case against Amar, Devanand, their cousin Mohan Pandey, nephew Ramanand Pandey and Tiwari. Police said the matter is being investigated.
A few days back, the administration of Udham Singh Nagar district had issued a notice to Arvind for the removal of a camp office constructed on encroached land. The notice, issued by the Gadarpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate, was pasted on the former minister’s camp office in the Gularbhoj area. The notice was issued after an investigation into the matter and in compliance with an Uttarakhand High Court order, officials said.
According to the notice, the encroachment on government land should be removed within 15 days, failing which the administration will demolish the structure. Arvind, the MLA from Gadarpur and former minister, was not present at the camp office when the notice was served. It was received by his son, Atul Pandey. “We have faith in the judicial process. My father will respond to this notice,” Atul said.
