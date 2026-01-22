ETV Bharat / state

Police Case Against Uttarakhand Legislator's Brothers, Nephew For Threatening Man With Dire Consequences

Rudrapur: Bajpur Police on Wednesday filed a case against the brothers and a nephew of Uttarakhand's BJP MLA Arvind Pandey for allegedly threatening and intimidating a resident of Mundia Pistour village, Sanjay Kumar Bansal.

Bansal, in his complaint with the police, said he had leased out a portion of his land at the village to a local, Jai Prakash Tiwari for maintenance and other work. He said, on July 21 last year, he was summoned by the authorities and served a notice regarding new construction on his land. The authorities told Bansal that the construction done on his land was illegal and he should have it demolished.

As Bansal along with some of his friends visited the land, Arvind's brothers Amar Pandey and Devanand Pandey began arguing with him. Bansal said Amar threatened him by saying he owns the land and can build whatever he wishes on it. He said Amar told him that he was the brother of the legislator and threatened him with dire consequences.

Bansal said during the argument, Devanand threw some papers at him and said he cannot demolish any construction on the land. Bansal said when he picked up the papers to examine them, he found that Tiwari, Devanand, Mohan Pandey, and Kisan Pandey had colluded and conspired to fraudulently usurp his land.