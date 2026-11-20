FIR Against 'Basava Mantapa' Author, Publisher For Allegedly Insulting Basaveshwara
Veerashaiva-Lingayat community was upset over alleged insult to Basaveshwara, and police complaint was lodged against Hanj for allegedly "demeaning and insulting" social reformer in interview.
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: An FIR was registered against Ravi Hanj, the US-based author of the book 'Basava Mantapa', for allegedly insulting the 12th-century AD social reformer and poet Basaveshwara, police said on Friday. Publisher-Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat has also been booked in the case, they said.
Following a complaint lodged by Basava Samiti president Aravind Jatti at High Grounds police station, an FIR was registered against the two and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196 (1) (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) on Thursday, a senior police officer said.
The move comes after the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the confiscation of the book 'Basava Mantapa' and legal action against its author Hanj and Bhat, who is also the editor of a Kannada newspaper.
A large section of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community was upset over the alleged insult to Basaveshwara, and a police complaint was lodged against Hanj for allegedly "demeaning and insulting" the social reformer in an interview. The controversy erupted after the interview went viral. Hanj later tendered an apology.
The Cabinet had also discussed removing all videos of Hanj containing alleged derogatory remarks against Basaveshwara from social media platforms and agreed to write to the Union government in this regard.
Bhat, editor of 'Vishwavani' newspaper, in a clarification posted on 'X' said the newspaper cannot be held responsible for the personal views expressed by individual authors. He said the newspaper has been publishing articles written by author Hanj under the column titled 'Basava Mantapa' for the past one-and-a-half years.
"These articles were subsequently compiled and published as a book titled Basava Mantapa: Lingayat Veerashaiva Satyadarshana," he said. According to him, even while Hanj was writing these articles, objections were raised from time to time.
"We provided equal space to articles expressing both supportive and opposing views. The newspaper's sole intention was to facilitate a healthy debate on the subject. Beyond this, the newspaper has had no role whatsoever," Bhat said. Hanj has already expressed regret and tendered an apology regarding the controversy arising from his remarks in an interview to Vishwavani TV.
"Vishwavani has merely served as a platform for opinions both in favour of and against the issue. The newspaper cannot be held responsible for the personal views expressed by individual authors," he added.
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