ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against 'Basava Mantapa' Author, Publisher For Allegedly Insulting Basaveshwara

Bengaluru: An FIR was registered against Ravi Hanj, the US-based author of the book 'Basava Mantapa', for allegedly insulting the 12th-century AD social reformer and poet Basaveshwara, police said on Friday. Publisher-Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat has also been booked in the case, they said.

Following a complaint lodged by Basava Samiti president Aravind Jatti at High Grounds police station, an FIR was registered against the two and others under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 192 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 196 (1) (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The move comes after the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the confiscation of the book 'Basava Mantapa' and legal action against its author Hanj and Bhat, who is also the editor of a Kannada newspaper.

A large section of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community was upset over the alleged insult to Basaveshwara, and a police complaint was lodged against Hanj for allegedly "demeaning and insulting" the social reformer in an interview. The controversy erupted after the interview went viral. Hanj later tendered an apology.

The Cabinet had also discussed removing all videos of Hanj containing alleged derogatory remarks against Basaveshwara from social media platforms and agreed to write to the Union government in this regard.

Bhat, editor of 'Vishwavani' newspaper, in a clarification posted on 'X' said the newspaper cannot be held responsible for the personal views expressed by individual authors. He said the newspaper has been publishing articles written by author Hanj under the column titled 'Basava Mantapa' for the past one-and-a-half years.