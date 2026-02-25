ETV Bharat / state

FIR Against 25 ABVP Activists For Vandalism At Azim Premji University In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered at Sarjapur police station against 25 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists under relevant sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, and property damage at Azim Premji University here.

The ABVP activists were protesting against a programme allegedly held to discuss the 1991 Kunan Poshpora incident. After ABVP activists reportedly resorted to vandalism, Sarjapur police took several of them into preventive custody.

According to the ABVP, an organisation named Spark, reportedly sponsored by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), conducted the programme at Azim Premji University. The programme was allegedly held to discuss the Kunan Poshpora case, which pertains to allegations of mass rape and assault against Kashmiri women by Indian soldiers.