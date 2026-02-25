FIR Against 25 ABVP Activists For Vandalism At Azim Premji University In Bengaluru
Police said the FIR was registered against the students who have been taken into custody based on a complaint by the university's security head.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered at Sarjapur police station against 25 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists under relevant sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, trespass, assault, criminal intimidation, and property damage at Azim Premji University here.
The ABVP activists were protesting against a programme allegedly held to discuss the 1991 Kunan Poshpora incident. After ABVP activists reportedly resorted to vandalism, Sarjapur police took several of them into preventive custody.
According to the ABVP, an organisation named Spark, reportedly sponsored by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), conducted the programme at Azim Premji University. The programme was allegedly held to discuss the Kunan Poshpora case, which pertains to allegations of mass rape and assault against Kashmiri women by Indian soldiers.
However, the university authorities denied the allegations and said it had not authorised any event of this nature. "Those who had forced their entry into our campus were protesting about an event that they claimed was going to be held on our campus," said an university official.
Sarjapur police detained the ABVP workers and put an end to the protest. On Wednesday morning, a case was registered at the Sarjapur police station as per a complaint filed by Azim Premji University Security Head S Wilson. Police informed that 25 ABVP workers have been taken into custody for their alleged involvement in vandalism at the varsity campus.
The complaint alleged that the ABVP activists forcefully entered the university premises and threatened to kill security guards Jagadish, Chandan Mahalik, Chattar Bahadur, Naresh, Sripati and Harish. It added that the activists also assaulted a student Mohammad Ali Ahmed.
