ETV Bharat / state

Raipur: FIR Against 12 Congress Leaders After Clash During BJP Protest; 16 Police Personnel Injured

Raipur: Police have registered an FIR against 12 Congress leaders and workers in connection with violence that broke out during a BJP protest in Raipur on Wednesday, in which 16 police personnel were injured, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the FIR was registered on the complaint of Kamardih police station in-charge Bhavesh Kumar Gautam. The accused have been booked for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging official duties, using criminal force against police personnel and attempting to disturb law and order.

Police personnel injured in the clash (ETV Bharat)

Police alleged that Congress workers pelted stones and hurled glass bottles, wooden objects and shoes at security personnel during the protest, resulting in injuries to around 16 police officers and personnel. The injured are undergoing treatment, officials said.