Raipur: FIR Against 12 Congress Leaders After Clash During BJP Protest; 16 Police Personnel Injured
Police have registered an FIR against 12 Congress leaders and workers after violence during BJP’s protest in Raipur allegedly left 16 police personnel injured.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Raipur: Police have registered an FIR against 12 Congress leaders and workers in connection with violence that broke out during a BJP protest in Raipur on Wednesday, in which 16 police personnel were injured, officials said on Thursday.
According to police, the FIR was registered on the complaint of Kamardih police station in-charge Bhavesh Kumar Gautam. The accused have been booked for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging official duties, using criminal force against police personnel and attempting to disturb law and order.
Police alleged that Congress workers pelted stones and hurled glass bottles, wooden objects and shoes at security personnel during the protest, resulting in injuries to around 16 police officers and personnel. The injured are undergoing treatment, officials said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Zone) Tarkeshwar Patel said the clash occurred when BJP workers were marching towards the state Congress headquarters, Rajiv Bhavan, as part of the protest. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd after the situation turned violent, he said.
The BJP had announced the protest against the Congress following the latter’s demonstration near the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi on Tuesday. Heavy police deployment had been made near Rajiv Bhavan and adjoining areas to maintain law and order, officials said.
The FIR names 12 Congress leaders and workers, including Sunil Kukreja, Vinod Tiwari, Saklen Kamdar, Akash Tiwari, Ajit Kukreja, Honey Bagga, Shantanu Jha, Gavesh Sahu, Khoobi Dahariya, Sagar Dulhani, Aziz Bhinsara and Amit Tiwari, besides others. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.
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