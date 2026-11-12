'Fingers Crossed': IAS Officer's Misconduct Probe Yet To Be Made Public; JKAS Officer Hopes For Unbiased Justice
Taking to her Instagram JKAS officer Beenish Wani hopes for unbiased justice in an alleged misconduct case against IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Srinagar: Nearly a month after the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered an inquiry into alleged misconduct by IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, complainant and JKAS officer Beenish Wani has expressed hope for an unbiased probe.
Wani, who received a huge amount of support on social media after the incident, expressed her gratitude to the people. “I am really grateful and honoured that you people showed a lot of love and respect for me. I hope that justice is delivered very soon, without any bias and lobbying,” Wani said in a video posted on her Instagram, which was widely circulated on other social media platforms.
The Jammu and Kashmir elected government led by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had ordered an inquiry on October 16 against Ranjan for his alleged misconduct with Wani.
That's how a senior IAS officer in J&K — Administrative Secretary, Labour & Employment — dealt with a woman KAS officer who wouldn't be shouted down in front of a room full of officers.— Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) October 15, 2026
He raised his voice. She raised her dignity. He reached for the only weapon a bully in office… pic.twitter.com/5t4EeSRLwE
A senior female IAS officer, Mandeep Kour, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, was appointed as inquiry officer to conduct an “in-depth inquiry into the matter of alleged misconduct” by Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, a 2010 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre. The inquiry was to be completed within 15 days.
However, 28 days have passed since the inquiry was ordered, and its status is yet to be made public. Kour refused to speak about the inquiry over the phone.
“I am just keeping my fingers crossed, but, as they say, hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Wani said.
Ranjan, Secretary to Labour and Employment and Skill Development Department, was seen in a video using unparliamentary language against Wani, the Assistant Director of Employment and Counselling in Ganderbal, during an online meeting.
The incident during the official meeting, whose video was leaked onto social media, evoked widespread condemnation and support for Wani. While the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers had observed a pen-down strike over the use of “abusive” language by Ranjan and employees’ associations had sought strict action against him, political parties sought a fair and time-bound inquiry and no retaliatory action against Wani.
The National Commission for Women had also demanded an impartial inquiry and appropriate legal and disciplinary action if the allegations are established.
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