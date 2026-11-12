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'Fingers Crossed': IAS Officer's Misconduct Probe Yet To Be Made Public; JKAS Officer Hopes For Unbiased Justice

Screengrab of Instagram videos ( Social media )

By Mir Farhat Maqbool 2 Min Read

Srinagar: Nearly a month after the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered an inquiry into alleged misconduct by IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, complainant and JKAS officer Beenish Wani has expressed hope for an unbiased probe.

Wani, who received a huge amount of support on social media after the incident, expressed her gratitude to the people. “I am really grateful and honoured that you people showed a lot of love and respect for me. I hope that justice is delivered very soon, without any bias and lobbying,” Wani said in a video posted on her Instagram, which was widely circulated on other social media platforms.

The Jammu and Kashmir elected government led by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had ordered an inquiry on October 16 against Ranjan for his alleged misconduct with Wani. A senior female IAS officer, Mandeep Kour, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, was appointed as inquiry officer to conduct an “in-depth inquiry into the matter of alleged misconduct” by Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, a 2010 batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre. The inquiry was to be completed within 15 days. However, 28 days have passed since the inquiry was ordered, and its status is yet to be made public. Kour refused to speak about the inquiry over the phone.