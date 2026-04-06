ETV Bharat / state

'Financially Unviable': Bengaluru Auto Drivers Reject IOCL's Suggestion For Petrol Switch

One litre of LPG gives a mileage of up to 40km, while a litre of petrol gives 20 to 25km. LPG autos give even less mileage on petrol. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Auto drivers in Bengaluru on Monday rejected the suggestion by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to temporarily switch to petrol due to a shortage in auto LPG supply owing to the ongoing Middle East conflict, calling it financially unviable.

The IOCL on Sunday requested the switch till the situation improved, though it has significantly ramped up the supply of auto LPG in Karnataka from 43.5 metric tonnes (MT) per day in February to 68.53 MT per day as of April 4. "This is not a viable solution. We cannot afford to run our autos on petrol, considering the extra burden on our pockets," said Ramamurthy, an auto driver from Sanjayanagar in Bengaluru.

One litre of LPG gives a mileage of up to 40km, while a litre of petrol gives 20 to 25km. LPG autos give even less mileage on petrol. "First of all, LPG autos are not meant to run on petrol. Even if we switch to petrol, we will have to spend at least Rs 250-300 more per day, which auto drivers cannot afford. The government must ensure an adequate supply of auto LPG," another auto driver, Raghunandan, said.

Currently, LPG stations receive 6,000 auto cylinders daily, including 3,000 for stations run by oil marketing companies (OMCs) and 3,000 for private pumps.