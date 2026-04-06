'Financially Unviable': Bengaluru Auto Drivers Reject IOCL's Suggestion For Petrol Switch
Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa assured them of reining in private pumps to ensure they sell auto LPG at a fixed price.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: Auto drivers in Bengaluru on Monday rejected the suggestion by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to temporarily switch to petrol due to a shortage in auto LPG supply owing to the ongoing Middle East conflict, calling it financially unviable.
The IOCL on Sunday requested the switch till the situation improved, though it has significantly ramped up the supply of auto LPG in Karnataka from 43.5 metric tonnes (MT) per day in February to 68.53 MT per day as of April 4. "This is not a viable solution. We cannot afford to run our autos on petrol, considering the extra burden on our pockets," said Ramamurthy, an auto driver from Sanjayanagar in Bengaluru.
One litre of LPG gives a mileage of up to 40km, while a litre of petrol gives 20 to 25km. LPG autos give even less mileage on petrol. "First of all, LPG autos are not meant to run on petrol. Even if we switch to petrol, we will have to spend at least Rs 250-300 more per day, which auto drivers cannot afford. The government must ensure an adequate supply of auto LPG," another auto driver, Raghunandan, said.
Currently, LPG stations receive 6,000 auto cylinders daily, including 3,000 for stations run by oil marketing companies (OMCs) and 3,000 for private pumps.
However, the private pumps have been charging far above the price fixed by the IOCL, affecting auto drivers the most. "The PSU-operated outlets are selling auto LPG at Rs 89.52 per litre. But private pumps are charging anywhere between Rs 110 and Rs 135, cashing in on the shortage of LPG. How can we even survive after paying such a high price?" asked Mohammed Suleman, another auto driver. The price was around 66 per litre before the war started, he added.
Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa assured a delegation of auto-drivers on Monday of reining in private pumps. "I will speak to the officers concerned and ensure that private pumps also sell the auto LPG at a price fixed by the PSUs. They cannot sell LPG at a price they like. If needed, we will deploy police at private LPG outlets to ensure that they don't charge more," he told the delegation.
He further said the government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the auto-drivers and it is making all-out efforts to help them out. "I have called a meeting of officials of oil marketing companies, private pump owners and the police on April 10, where we will take some decision to ensure adequate supply of auto LPG," he told the delegation.
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