Rs 218 Crore Withdrawn From Block Education Office In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha, The Then BEO Under Scanner

Kawardha: A staggering Rs 218 crore was allegedly withdrawn fraudulently from the treasury of the Chhattisgarh's Kawardha Block Education Officer's Treasury over three years.

The alleged scam came to fore during an audit of the department conducted recently. District Education Officer FR Verma said an explanation has been sought on the withdrawal of such a huge amount from the then Block Education Officer Sanjay Jaiswal.

Officials said, a total of Rs 218,04,87,344 was withdrawn from the treasury between October 2022 and October 2025, but a complete accounting of the expenditure of such substantial amount was not provided. The audit also revealed that cash books, and several important vouchers and expenditure records from the period are missing.