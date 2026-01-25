Rs 218 Crore Withdrawn From Block Education Office In Chhattisgarh's Kawardha, The Then BEO Under Scanner
The irregularity came to fore during an audit conducted by the District Education Office while acting on an RTI application.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
Kawardha: A staggering Rs 218 crore was allegedly withdrawn fraudulently from the treasury of the Chhattisgarh's Kawardha Block Education Officer's Treasury over three years.
The alleged scam came to fore during an audit of the department conducted recently. District Education Officer FR Verma said an explanation has been sought on the withdrawal of such a huge amount from the then Block Education Officer Sanjay Jaiswal.
Officials said, a total of Rs 218,04,87,344 was withdrawn from the treasury between October 2022 and October 2025, but a complete accounting of the expenditure of such substantial amount was not provided. The audit also revealed that cash books, and several important vouchers and expenditure records from the period are missing.
According to information obtained through an RTI application, several irregularities occurred in several financial matters during the relevant period. In particular, files related to arrears payments are still pending and their status is questionable. This has further fuelled suspicions of misuse of government funds. The most significant question is how such a large sum was withdrawn without clear records.
Verma stated further action will be taken only after the matter is investigated further.
Earlier this year, around 26,000 quintals of paddy worth Rs 7 crore were reported 'damaged', dried or missing from two procurement centres in Kawardha district. Officials initially cited rats, termites, and weather as reasons for the loss, triggering a backlash from Opposition parties which alleged a statewide scam in grain procurement and storage.
