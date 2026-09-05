Financial Hardship, Broken Marriages Push Parents to Surrender Children in Jharkhand’s Palamu
According to officials, in the past six months, four children between the ages of one and five have been surrendered in Palamu, reports Neeraj Kumar.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Palamu: In Jharkhand’s Palamu district, mounting financial hardship, broken relationships and difficult personal circumstances are forcing some parents to make a choice otherwise - surrendering their children to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
In the past six months, four children between the ages of one and five have been surrendered in Palamu, according to the district CWC. The children have been placed at Missionaries of Charity as the district does not have a Specialised Adoption Agency.
Officials say many parents are approaching the CWC to surrender their children. Some seek temporary custody arrangements and hope to take their children back, while others are willing to permanently surrender them for adoption.
The reasons behind the surrenders vary. Some parents are financially vulnerable, while others are struggling after separation or the breakdown of their marriages. In some cases, parents approach the CWC seeking temporary care for their children because they are unable to look after them for a specific period. Others approach authorities because they believe they cannot provide adequate care at all.
A man from Pandu police station jurisdiction in Palamu surrendered his one-year-old daughter before the district CWC on September 1. The man works as a daily-wage labourer. About a year ago, his wife allegedly left home with another man and subsequently married him. His mother suffers from a heart ailment, while his work requires him to remain away from home.
Unable to manage the responsibility of caring for his young daughter under these circumstances, he approached the CWC and requested that she be surrendered temporarily for four months. He told the committee that he intended to return and take his daughter back after the four-month period.
A couple from Mahuadanr in neighbouring Latehar district, both battling cancer, also approached the Palamu CWC after having a newborn child. During treatment, hospital authorities informed the couple that they would need to remain admitted for around three months. With no one available to care for their newborn during their prolonged treatment, the couple temporarily surrendered the child to the CWC for four months. After completing their treatment, the couple returned and took their child back.
In another case documented by the Palamu CWC, a working couple from Medininagar approached the committee expressing a desire to surrender their children. However, their request was different. They wanted the CWC to keep the children only during their working hours and return them after their duty ended.
The committee refused the request, as the parents were capable of caring for their children and did not meet the circumstances warranting surrender under the applicable provisions.
Officials say marital disputes and relationship breakdowns are another reason for parents seeking help from authorities. Several such complaints are reaching women’s police stations in Palamu.
In some cases, one or both parents refuse to take responsibility for the children and approach authorities seeking to hand them over to the government. In other cases, parents who have separated approach the authorities seeking help to regain custody of their children.
According to Palamu Police data, around 10 to 20 such cases are reported across the district every month. While some cases are resolved through counselling, others are referred for legal proceedings.
Ravi Shankar, a member of the Palamu CWC, said, "People are approaching the CWC to surrender their children. A cancer-stricken couple from Mahuadanr in Latehar and a man from Pandu in Palamu had surrendered their children before the CWC. All the children have been placed at Missionaries of Charity."
He added, "Palamu does not have a Specialised Adoption Agency, which is why the children are being kept at Missionaries of Charity."
PLV and counsellor Indu Bhagat said, "Cases are reaching different police stations where husbands or wives are involved in disputes over the care of children because of extramarital relationships or other relationships. Some parents are unwilling to keep the child and want to hand them over to the government."
Child surrender is governed by provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Parents or guardians who are unable to care for a child because of physical, emotional or social circumstances beyond their control can approach the Child Welfare Committee.
The CWC examines the circumstances and determines whether the child qualifies under the Child in Need of Care and Protection (CNCP) provisions. Before accepting the surrender, the committee conducts an assessment of the circumstances and takes a decision based on the applicable legal provisions.
Children below six years of age are generally placed with a Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA). In districts where an SAA is not available, arrangements are made through recognised child-care institutions, including Missionaries of Charity in Palamu, according to officials.
Under the surrender process, parents are given a specified period in which they can reconsider their decision and reclaim the child, subject to the applicable legal procedure.
According to Palamu CWC officials, the surrender period can be extended, with the maximum period in such cases extending to 120 days. If the parents do not reclaim the child within the prescribed period, the child can subsequently be declared legally free for adoption following the required procedure.
Once a child is declared legally free for adoption, the child can be considered for adoption by eligible prospective adoptive parents under the applicable adoption rules.
"People approach us for different reasons to surrender their children. They are informed about the legal aspects and all relevant provisions," said Shailendra Chaturvedi, chairman of the Palamu CWC. He added, "Under the Juvenile Justice Act, parents who are unable to care for their children may be treated as unfit guardians in certain circumstances, and such children can come under the CNCP category. It is the government’s responsibility to ensure their care and provide assistance."
He added that parents are also informed about the consequences of surrender and the period available to them to reconsider their decision. "The family is told that they have four months. If they do not want the child to be adopted, they can take the child back within the applicable period," he said.
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