ETV Bharat / state

Financial Hardship, Broken Marriages Push Parents to Surrender Children in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Palamu: In Jharkhand’s Palamu district, mounting financial hardship, broken relationships and difficult personal circumstances are forcing some parents to make a choice otherwise - surrendering their children to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

In the past six months, four children between the ages of one and five have been surrendered in Palamu, according to the district CWC. The children have been placed at Missionaries of Charity as the district does not have a Specialised Adoption Agency.

Officials say many parents are approaching the CWC to surrender their children. Some seek temporary custody arrangements and hope to take their children back, while others are willing to permanently surrender them for adoption.

Financial Hardship, Broken Marriages Push Parents to Surrender Children in Jharkhand’s Palamu (ETV Bharat)

The reasons behind the surrenders vary. Some parents are financially vulnerable, while others are struggling after separation or the breakdown of their marriages. In some cases, parents approach the CWC seeking temporary care for their children because they are unable to look after them for a specific period. Others approach authorities because they believe they cannot provide adequate care at all.

A man from Pandu police station jurisdiction in Palamu surrendered his one-year-old daughter before the district CWC on September 1. The man works as a daily-wage labourer. About a year ago, his wife allegedly left home with another man and subsequently married him. His mother suffers from a heart ailment, while his work requires him to remain away from home.

Unable to manage the responsibility of caring for his young daughter under these circumstances, he approached the CWC and requested that she be surrendered temporarily for four months. He told the committee that he intended to return and take his daughter back after the four-month period.

Financial Hardship, Broken Marriages Push Parents to Surrender Children in Jharkhand’s Palamu (ETV Bharat)

A couple from Mahuadanr in neighbouring Latehar district, both battling cancer, also approached the Palamu CWC after having a newborn child. During treatment, hospital authorities informed the couple that they would need to remain admitted for around three months. With no one available to care for their newborn during their prolonged treatment, the couple temporarily surrendered the child to the CWC for four months. After completing their treatment, the couple returned and took their child back.

In another case documented by the Palamu CWC, a working couple from Medininagar approached the committee expressing a desire to surrender their children. However, their request was different. They wanted the CWC to keep the children only during their working hours and return them after their duty ended.

Financial Hardship, Broken Marriages Push Parents to Surrender Children in Jharkhand’s Palamu (ETV Bharat)

The committee refused the request, as the parents were capable of caring for their children and did not meet the circumstances warranting surrender under the applicable provisions.