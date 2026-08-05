ETV Bharat / state

Financial Fraud Fugitive Deported From UAE, Taken Into Custody By Maharashtra Cops

New Delhi: The CBI has coordinated the deportation of a fugitive wanted in an alleged large-scale financial fraud from the United Arab Emirates, the agency said on Wednesday. Vishakha Rathod reached Pune on August 3 and was taken into custody by the team of Maharashtra Police, it said.

The agency worked in coordination with the ministries of External Affairs and Home to successfully secure Rathod's deportation, the CBI said in a statement.