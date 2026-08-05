Financial Fraud Fugitive Deported From UAE, Taken Into Custody By Maharashtra Cops
Vishakha Rathod reached Pune on August 3 and was taken into custody by the team of Maharashtra Police
By PTI
Published : August 5, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The CBI has coordinated the deportation of a fugitive wanted in an alleged large-scale financial fraud from the United Arab Emirates, the agency said on Wednesday. Vishakha Rathod reached Pune on August 3 and was taken into custody by the team of Maharashtra Police, it said.
The agency worked in coordination with the ministries of External Affairs and Home to successfully secure Rathod's deportation, the CBI said in a statement.
"The subject was wanted in connection with a case involving a large-scale financial fraud. In criminal conspiracy with others, the subject induced investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns. The subject dishonestly misappropriated the funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts," the statement said.
The CBI got published an Interpol Red Notice against Rathod on the request of Maharashtra Police.