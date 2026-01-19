Financial Fraud Dominates Cybercrime Cases Registered In UP In Three Years
The majority of them are "digital arrest", where cyber criminals posing as police or ED officers threaten to implicate elderly people in money laundering cases.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Lucknow: In the last three years, over 86% of the total cybercrime cases in Uttar Pradesh have been registered under financial fraud. In 2025 alone, 13,933 cases were registered, and Rs 480 crore was recovered. Nationally, a staggering Rs 14,557 crore was defrauded through cybercrime from January 2024 to April 2025.
Most of the recent cyber fraud cases are related to "digital arrest", where cyber criminals posing as police or ED officers mostly target elderly people and threaten to implicate them in money laundering cases. They also prohibit the victims from communicating with anyone. Leveraging on fear psychosis, they compel the victims to transfer money into their accounts.
Recently, 68-year-old Ramakant (name changed) of Vikas Nagar was defrauded of Rs 2.75 crore, the biggest case so far. It took 19 days for him to realise that he had been scammed. Even three months after the incident, the police have not been able to trace the trail of the financial scam.
In another case, Jayant Kumar of Gomti Nagar was duped of Rs 92 lakh under "digital arrest" for 14 days. Cyber criminals forced him to liquidate his fixed deposits and transfer the amount into nine different accounts. The case is being investigated by the police.
Data from cybercrime DG BK Singh reveals that 117 FIRs were registered by October 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of 86 people. In 2024, 170 FIRs related to "digital arrests" were registered, and 139 arrests were made. In 2023, only six cases of digital arrest were reported, with zero arrests. The number of FIRs for "digital arrest" stands at two, with no arrests.
Police said the masterminds behind the scams are operating from abroad. Inspector Muslim Khan, posted at the cybercrime headquarters, said cybercriminals are mostly active in Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, where they run call centres like legitimate companies and lure young people from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh with the promise of jobs. "Upon arrival, their visas are confiscated, and they are forced into committing cybercrimes. In January 2026, the police helped 14 young victims repatriate to India. So far, 300 young people have been brought back," he added.
Khan said the largest amount of duped money was withdrawn from ATMs in Mathura, Ghaziabad, and Noida. "Cybercriminals operating from abroad get SIM cards allotted in the names of Indian citizens under the pretext of online jobs. They also open bank accounts in their names under the guise of paying salaries. After a few months, the company takes back the SIM cards and bank documents like checks, ATM cards, and passbooks, to close them," he added.
He added that their targets are mostly less educated people from rural areas to open mule accounts for depositing the money obtained from the fraud and withdraw them later.
Brijesh Yadav, in charge of the Lucknow Cyber Crime police station, said 214 cybercrime cases involving amounts exceeding Rs five lakh were registered in 2025. "In the Lucknow Commissionerate, 25 FIRs of digital arrests were filed last year. One case of malware/ransomware (data theft), three cases of identity theft, four of fake job offers, 117 of investment scams, two of SIM swapping, five related to social media fraud, 39 of fake calls, five of hacking via APK files, three of fake loans, five cases related to medical college admissions, three related to gaming, one case of fake death certificate policy payment, and one FIR registered in the name of the Ayushman Bharat card have been reported. Thousands of cases of fraud involving less than Rs five lakh were registered with the cyber cell and civil police stations," he added.
Cyber expert Anuj Agarwal said many large companies use several AI tools to secure their cyber networks, but these AI tools are currently not very effective. These tools detect commands and keywords, send alerts, and shut down systems. While AI tools provide some security, the network's functionality is also affected if certain commands and keywords are not used, he added.
Bablu Kumar, joint CP of Lucknow Commissionerate, said cybercrime can be prevented with a little caution. "If you are a victim of cybercrime, you should immediately file a complaint on the National Cybercrime Portal or call the toll-free number 1930 to report the same. You should also provide details of the phone number and account used in the crime, followed by a visit to the concerned police station and file an FIR. If the fraud is over Rs five lakh, you should seek help from the concerned cybercrime police station. If you feel that a police officer is not taking your case seriously at any stage, you can inform a higher-ranking officer," he added.
