Financial Fraud Dominates Cybercrime Cases Registered In UP In Three Years

Lucknow: In the last three years, over 86% of the total cybercrime cases in Uttar Pradesh have been registered under financial fraud. In 2025 alone, 13,933 cases were registered, and Rs 480 crore was recovered. Nationally, a staggering Rs 14,557 crore was defrauded through cybercrime from January 2024 to April 2025.

Most of the recent cyber fraud cases are related to "digital arrest", where cyber criminals posing as police or ED officers mostly target elderly people and threaten to implicate them in money laundering cases. They also prohibit the victims from communicating with anyone. Leveraging on fear psychosis, they compel the victims to transfer money into their accounts.

Recently, 68-year-old Ramakant (name changed) of Vikas Nagar was defrauded of Rs 2.75 crore, the biggest case so far. It took 19 days for him to realise that he had been scammed. Even three months after the incident, the police have not been able to trace the trail of the financial scam.

In another case, Jayant Kumar of Gomti Nagar was duped of Rs 92 lakh under "digital arrest" for 14 days. Cyber criminals forced him to liquidate his fixed deposits and transfer the amount into nine different accounts. The case is being investigated by the police.

Data from cybercrime DG BK Singh reveals that 117 FIRs were registered by October 27, 2025, leading to the arrest of 86 people. In 2024, 170 FIRs related to "digital arrests" were registered, and 139 arrests were made. In 2023, only six cases of digital arrest were reported, with zero arrests. The number of FIRs for "digital arrest" stands at two, with no arrests.

Police said the masterminds behind the scams are operating from abroad. Inspector Muslim Khan, posted at the cybercrime headquarters, said cybercriminals are mostly active in Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar, where they run call centres like legitimate companies and lure young people from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh with the promise of jobs. "Upon arrival, their visas are confiscated, and they are forced into committing cybercrimes. In January 2026, the police helped 14 young victims repatriate to India. So far, 300 young people have been brought back," he added.