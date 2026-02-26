ETV Bharat / state

Financial Crisis Looms In Melghat Before Holi As Tribal Workers Have Not Still Been Paid Their Dues

By Shashank Laware

Amravati: As March nears, the entire forest of Melghat is colored with the bright red flowers of the Palash, Flame of the Forest. While nature is bursting with colours, usually, the tribals living in this part of the forest begin preparations to celebrate Holi, which is the biggest festival for them.

All the workers who have migrated to other parts of the state and country return for this festival. However, this time, the preparations have been overshadowed by gloom. The workers are yet to receive their arrears of wages under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), now commonly referred to as "G RAM G."

Although many tribal labourers in Melghat are working under the employment guarantee scheme, they are expressing regret that their wages have not been paid since Diwali.

Some tribal brothers told 'ETV Bharat' if the government pays them on time, poor tribal families will buy new clothes for their children, to celebrate the festival of colours, which also is the beginning of the season of spring. This time, many tribals may not even be able to return to their villages.

"Most of us poor celebrate festivals with our earnings. We can spend only when we earn. The contractors need to pay those who go to work on time. Usually, by now, all those who migrate out, return to the village by Holi. How can our brothers and sisters return home if they are not paid their wages?" asked Kanta Jamunkar, a resident of Dhamani village.