Financial Crisis Looms In Melghat Before Holi As Tribal Workers Have Not Still Been Paid Their Dues
Daily wage workers have not been paid any money since Diwali, under the Gramin scheme.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 5:25 PM IST
By Shashank Laware
Amravati: As March nears, the entire forest of Melghat is colored with the bright red flowers of the Palash, Flame of the Forest. While nature is bursting with colours, usually, the tribals living in this part of the forest begin preparations to celebrate Holi, which is the biggest festival for them.
All the workers who have migrated to other parts of the state and country return for this festival. However, this time, the preparations have been overshadowed by gloom. The workers are yet to receive their arrears of wages under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), now commonly referred to as "G RAM G."
Although many tribal labourers in Melghat are working under the employment guarantee scheme, they are expressing regret that their wages have not been paid since Diwali.
Some tribal brothers told 'ETV Bharat' if the government pays them on time, poor tribal families will buy new clothes for their children, to celebrate the festival of colours, which also is the beginning of the season of spring. This time, many tribals may not even be able to return to their villages.
"Most of us poor celebrate festivals with our earnings. We can spend only when we earn. The contractors need to pay those who go to work on time. Usually, by now, all those who migrate out, return to the village by Holi. How can our brothers and sisters return home if they are not paid their wages?" asked Kanta Jamunkar, a resident of Dhamani village.
She added, "No matter what the situation, we will not give up the joy of Holi." Her words were echoed by Sanu Bhurya Dhande, another resident of Raipur.
"The tribal labourers working under the employment guarantee scheme have not received their dues since Diwali. Now, how will these poor people celebrate the biggest festival of our region? If our folks are paid their dues, then their Holi will be truly colourful; otherwise, we will have to celebrate the festival with a closed fist, and that is not how we celebrate this festival," Dhande told ETV Bharat in a sad tone.
Melghat is a forest area where mainly tribals live in rather poor conditions. Most of the tribal people earn money working on a daily wage or by selling agricultural and forest produce.
According to the tribal tradition, immediately after Holi, families get the youth married. Hence, this period is important for them to bring back their earnings to spend on these two occasions. Immediately after the two celebrations, the villagers go out again in search of work. Often, they have to travel long distances for their survival.
"Our folks return to festive occasions and celebrate marriages in their families. Immediately after Holi and the wedding festivities, within eight days, the villages empty out as our villagers leave Melghat to go out in search of employment," said Jamunkar, a resident of Dhamani village.
A government official told ETV Bharat the tribals will get their money before Holi. "The government has received Rs 32 crore for the ongoing works in Amravati district under the GRAMG. The tribal brothers of Melghat will get the money for their work before Holi, and Holi will be celebrated happily," Amravati Deputy Collector Dnyaneshwar Ghyar told ETV Bharat.
