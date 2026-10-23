Financial Anomalies Cost Hyderabad Cricket Association Rs 92.08 Crore, Reveals CID Probe
An 80-page chargesheet filed by the CID details alleged misappropriation of funds during the tenure of former HCA president Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has submitted an 80-page chargesheet in the case related to alleged financial anomalies in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).
The CID investigation has revealed that due to the alleged anomalies, the HCA has incurred a loss of Rs 92.08 crore.
The chargesheet mentioned that a forensic audit conducted by Sri Lakshmi Niwas and Co. had uncovered the misappropriation of funds, including grants received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The investigation pointed to corruption involving a total income of Rs 257.12 crore, which includes Rs 211.98 crore received from the BCCI.
The report criticised the decisions made by the council led by former HCA president Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao during his tenure from October 20, 2023 to June 9, 2025 in collaboration with HCA secretary Devaraj Ramchandar, treasurer C. Jagannath Srinivas Rao, and CEO Sunil Kante.
These findings are detailed in an 80-page chargesheet submitted by the CID in the court.
CID had launched the investigation and arrested the accused following a complaint filed by Guruva Reddy, president of Telangana Cricket Association (TCA). The complaint alleged that Jagan Mohan Rao secured his position in the Sri Chakra Cricket Club by forging the signatures of the president of Gaulipura Cricket Club and former minister Krishna Yadav, and subsequently, upon becoming the HCA president, he was involved in the misappropriation of funds.
The CID has concluded that Jagan Mohan Rao, with the assistance of Kavitha and Rajender Yadav, committed this fraud using forged documents.
Furthermore, Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, who previously served as the Ombudsman for the HCA, had confirmed that the renaming of the 'Gaulipura Cricket Club' to 'Srichakra Cricket Club' was invalid. Based on this, the CID has determined that Jagan Mohan Rao’s election as the president of the HCA is also illegitimate.
In violation of a 2025 high court order, which prohibited the HCA from making any policy-related financial decisions (excluding the payment of employee salaries), the HCA apex council spent funds amounting to Rs 39.11 crore.
During the India-England Test match in January 2024, Rs 18.5 crore was withdrawn from HCA accounts without providing any valid justification. Regarding the tender for the rental of generator sets, the contract was awarded to PowerMac LLP (which quoted Rs 99,999) instead of Sujatha Electricals (which had quoted a lower price of Rs 88,500).
Similarly, for the food supply contract, the work was awarded to Surabhi Family Restaurant (which quoted Rs 1,050) over SVM Grand Resorts (which had offered to provide the service for Rs 815). There are no proper records for the Rs 19.94 lakh allegedly paid to Ashoka Travels for the transportation of cricketers. Meanwhile, the operators of Ashoka Travels have approached the high court, claiming that an outstanding balance of Rs 8.95 lakh is yet to be paid to them. Furthermore, Rs 1.48 crore related to air travel expenses has been siphoned off, the CID probe revealed.
The HCA had entered into a 'ticket services agreement' with Westland Entertainment for the sale of tickets for the India-England Test match. A sum of Rs 14.25 lakh was paid for the printing of 1.9 lakh tickets, but a discrepancy of 49,628 tickets was discovered. In total, Rs 14.01 crore remains unaccounted for.
A payment of Rs 19.46 lakh was made to the company that bagged the tender to supply 169 'White Turf Kookaburra' cricket balls. Records indicate that an e-way bill for the transport of these goods was generated in Haryana on December 23, 2024, and that the delivery took place in Hyderabad on the very same day. There is no explanation as to how the balls could have been transported by road over a distance of 1,576 km in just one day. Additionally, the investigation revealed that the Kookaburra balls supplied were counterfeit. Contracts worth Rs 8.86 crore were awarded to various individuals, bypassing the mandatory requirement to invite tenders for any work costing more than Rs 5 lakh.
During the 18th season of the IPL, the accused, in addition to the 10 per cent complimentary tickets customarily provided by SRH, demanded 30 'Owner’s Lounge' tickets, and further insisted that 2,500 tickets be sold to them. When these demands were not met, they locked the 'F3' corporate box at the Uppal Stadium during the match between SRH and Lucknow on March 27 last year.
Under the pretext of verification, they demanded that players (or their parents) provide their Aadhaar OTPs. Furthermore, they misused the data of 37 registered players and circulated it via WhatsApp. A separate case has been registered after a player's father complained that Rs 10 lakh was demanded from him in exchange for his son's selection to the Under-16 state team.
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