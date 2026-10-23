ETV Bharat / state

Financial Anomalies Cost Hyderabad Cricket Association Rs 92.08 Crore, Reveals CID Probe

File photo of Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID has submitted an 80-page chargesheet in the case related to alleged financial anomalies in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA).

The CID investigation has revealed that due to the alleged anomalies, the HCA has incurred a loss of Rs 92.08 crore.

The chargesheet mentioned that a forensic audit conducted by Sri Lakshmi Niwas and Co. had uncovered the misappropriation of funds, including grants received from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The investigation pointed to corruption involving a total income of Rs 257.12 crore, which includes Rs 211.98 crore received from the BCCI. The report criticised the decisions made by the council led by former HCA president Arshanapalli Jagan Mohan Rao during his tenure from October 20, 2023 to June 9, 2025 in collaboration with HCA secretary Devaraj Ramchandar, treasurer C. Jagannath Srinivas Rao, and CEO Sunil Kante. These findings are detailed in an 80-page chargesheet submitted by the CID in the court. CID had launched the investigation and arrested the accused following a complaint filed by Guruva Reddy, president of Telangana Cricket Association (TCA). The complaint alleged that Jagan Mohan Rao secured his position in the Sri Chakra Cricket Club by forging the signatures of the president of Gaulipura Cricket Club and former minister Krishna Yadav, and subsequently, upon becoming the HCA president, he was involved in the misappropriation of funds. The CID has concluded that Jagan Mohan Rao, with the assistance of Kavitha and Rajender Yadav, committed this fraud using forged documents. Furthermore, Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, who previously served as the Ombudsman for the HCA, had confirmed that the renaming of the 'Gaulipura Cricket Club' to 'Srichakra Cricket Club' was invalid. Based on this, the CID has determined that Jagan Mohan Rao’s election as the president of the HCA is also illegitimate.