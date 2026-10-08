ETV Bharat / state

Finalise Chargesheets In Sabarimala Gold-Loss Cases Within Set Timelines: Kerala HC To SIT

Sabarimala temple. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the SIT probing the Sabarimala gold-loss cases to finalise the chargesheets and take all necessary steps to obtain the requisite sanctions for prosecution within the stipulated timelines.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to finalise the chargesheets and submit the request for prosecution sanction by October 25 in the case related to alleged misappropriation of gold from the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) and by November 25 in the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols gold-loss case.

The court passed the order after the SIT placed a draft chargesheet before it in the Sreekovil case and said the report from the National Metallurgical Laboratory of the samples collected from the gold-plated artefacts in Sabarimala will be available only by October 12. The court noted that 292 witnesses have been cited in the draft chargesheet by the SIT and that the certified copy of the forensic results relating to the data analysis is yet to be obtained. The SIT sought time till October 25 to finalise the chargesheet in the Sreekovil case and submit a request for prosecution sanction as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act have also been invoked against the accused. "Having gone through the draft chargesheet and the meticulous manner in which the investigation has been carried out by the Special Investigation Team, we are of the view that the time sought by the chief of the Special Investigation Team can be granted.