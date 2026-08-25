ETV Bharat / state

Final Survey For Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Manali-Leh Railway Line Begins

Kullu: The final survey for the proposed Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Manali-Leh broad gauge railway line, which is one of the country's most strategic rail projects, has begun. The survey is currently underway between Mandi to Sarchu in Lahaul-Spiti.

Teams from a private company are marking the alignment of the proposed railway line from Salapad in Mandi to Sarchu. The land acquisition process is expected to begin soon after the land to be procured is identified.

Sources disclosed that the company has been given 40 days to complete the survey following which the tendering will begin. During the survey, potential locations for laying the railway tracks, building bridges and stations are being marked. Following the survey, work on installing marking pillars is expected to begin within the next 15 to 20 days.

Assistant Commissioner with the additional charge of Sub Divisional Magistrate in Kullu, Jayawanti Thakur disclosed, “The survey is underway from Mandi to Lahaul. In Kullu district, the survey is being conducted from Jiya to Talongi village. Therefore, it is expected that work on the railway line will begin here soon."

According to the 2022 Detailed Project Report (DPR), the proposed railway line is to be laid over 489 km. Around 60 tunnels are proposed to be constructed along the entire track totaling approximately 270 km . These tunnels will utilise technology developed in Uttarakhand to prevent damage to the mountains.

The estimated cost of the entire project is over Rs 1,31,000 crore. Approximately 2,200 hectares of land is being acquired for the railway line in Himachal at an estimated expenditure of approximately Rs 11,500 crore. Approximately Rs 62,000 crore will be spent on the construction of bridges and tunnels. Around 55 percent of the entire route will be covered by tunnels. Large emergency escape tunnels will also be a part of the project to ensure passenger safety.

Officials disclosed that this railway line will be strategically crucial for India as the movement of troops and military supplies from Punjab, Delhi and Haryana to Leh-Ladakh will become quick. It will ensure all-weather connectivity, ensuring a rail connection to Ladakh in all seasons. The completion of this railway line will strengthen military access to the borders with China and Pakistan.