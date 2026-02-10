ETV Bharat / state

Final Safety Inspection For Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro To Begin From Wednesday

Chennai: Railway Safety Commissioner A.M. Chowdhury will be conducting the final inspection of the metro rail between Poonamallee and Vadapalani over a three-day period starting tomorrow. Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro is currently under development across three routes - Madhavaram to Siruseri Chipkot, Poonamallee to Chennai Lighthouse, and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. The route covers a total distance of 118.9 km. Metro work on Route 4, from Poonamallee to Lighthouse, spans 26 km and is currently underway.

This is the first phase of the driverless metro train service from Poonamallee to Vadapalani, which is expected to commence soon. Trial runs were also conducted in the presence of officials from the Indian Railways’ Research, Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) before the launch of the metro service. A safety certificate was also issued.

During the trials, trains were operated at a speed of 90 km/h, and factors such as passenger comfort, braking technology, track quality, train carriage comfort, passenger safety, and construction standards were thoroughly evaluated.

As part of the final inspection, the Railway Safety Authority will examine all operational and safety parameters of the Poonamallee–Vadapalani route. Over the three-day inspection, Commissioner Chowdhury will review braking technology, rail quality, train coach comfort, passenger safety measures, and overall construction standards. On the first two days, trains will be operated at speeds of 80–90 km/h, while on the third day, safety inspection will be conducted.