Final Safety Inspection For Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro To Begin From Wednesday
During the trials, trains were operated at a speed of 90 km/h, and factors such as passenger comfort, braking technology and track quality.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Chennai: Railway Safety Commissioner A.M. Chowdhury will be conducting the final inspection of the metro rail between Poonamallee and Vadapalani over a three-day period starting tomorrow. Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro is currently under development across three routes - Madhavaram to Siruseri Chipkot, Poonamallee to Chennai Lighthouse, and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur. The route covers a total distance of 118.9 km. Metro work on Route 4, from Poonamallee to Lighthouse, spans 26 km and is currently underway.
This is the first phase of the driverless metro train service from Poonamallee to Vadapalani, which is expected to commence soon. Trial runs were also conducted in the presence of officials from the Indian Railways’ Research, Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) before the launch of the metro service. A safety certificate was also issued.
During the trials, trains were operated at a speed of 90 km/h, and factors such as passenger comfort, braking technology, track quality, train carriage comfort, passenger safety, and construction standards were thoroughly evaluated.
As part of the final inspection, the Railway Safety Authority will examine all operational and safety parameters of the Poonamallee–Vadapalani route. Over the three-day inspection, Commissioner Chowdhury will review braking technology, rail quality, train coach comfort, passenger safety measures, and overall construction standards. On the first two days, trains will be operated at speeds of 80–90 km/h, while on the third day, safety inspection will be conducted.
The inspection will also ensure that passengers can contact the control center in case of an emergency, that smoke detectors function in the event of a fire, that safety systems respond to equipment malfunctions under the train, and that the train’s traction system is operating correctly.
Additionally, the simulation design of the trains will be assessed to determine potential damage to coaches in the event of a collision. Emergency braking tests will also be conducted to evaluate the stopping distance required during critical situations.
Metro Rail officials stated that Commissioner Chowdhury will submit his inspection report to the Central Government. Following this, the Union and State Governments will undertake preparatory work to commence metro train services on the Poonamallee–Vadapalani route.
Read More: