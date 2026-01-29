Final Rites Held In Delhi For Captain Sumit Kapoor Killed In Tragic Baramati Aircraft Crash
Rajouri Garden resident and senior pilot Sumit Kapoor was laid to rest in Delhi after a tragic Learjet crash near Baramati airport.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor died in the Baramati plane crash. He was a resident of Rajouri Garden, Delhi. His son is also a pilot. The entire family lives in Rajouri Garden. Sumit Kapoor was cremated on Thursday at the Punjabi Bagh cremation ground.
Grieving family members were present during the last rites in Punjabi Bagh. A neighbour, Arvind, said, “Sumit was a very good person. He used to attend our association's meetings as well. He was friendly with everyone. We have been living here for 50 years, and he has been here for many years as well. We shared a good bond. His son is also a pilot. He had a complete and happy family. I met him just 10-15 days ago. When we met outside, he said everything was fine. He had a very pleasant nature. People here learned about the incident through television. We are deeply shocked, and his death is extremely tragic.”
The Learjet 45 was being flown by Sumit, and as a senior pilot, he led the flight crew. He made key decisions during critical phases of the flight.
Sumit Kapoor had considerable experience flying business jets. He was associated with VSR Aviation and had flown high-speed, short-runway jets, such as the Learjet.
Notably, a Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Aviation crashed at Mumbai airport in 2023, and the incident was investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
All passengers survived that incident, but the present crash has again raised questions about the company’s safety record.
What Happened In The Baramati Plane Crash?
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was scheduled to address a rural election rally in his hometown, Baramati, about 250 km from Mumbai. However, at around 8:45 am on Wednesday, the plane crashed near Baramati airport in Pune. Ajit Pawar and four others died in the accident.
According to reports, the aircraft crashed while attempting to land for the second time in Baramati. Those who died in the crash include pilot Sumit Kapoor, Shambhavi Pathak, Pawar’s security staff member Vidhit Jadhav, and flight attendant Pinky Mali.
