Final Rites Held In Delhi For Captain Sumit Kapoor Killed In Tragic Baramati Aircraft Crash

Grieving relatives gather in Punjabi Bagh as the last rites of Captain Sumit Kapoor are conducted after the deadly aircraft accident. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Pilot Captain Sumit Kapoor died in the Baramati plane crash. He was a resident of Rajouri Garden, Delhi. His son is also a pilot. The entire family lives in Rajouri Garden. Sumit Kapoor was cremated on Thursday at the Punjabi Bagh cremation ground.

Grieving family members were present during the last rites in Punjabi Bagh. A neighbour, Arvind, said, “Sumit was a very good person. He used to attend our association's meetings as well. He was friendly with everyone. We have been living here for 50 years, and he has been here for many years as well. We shared a good bond. His son is also a pilot. He had a complete and happy family. I met him just 10-15 days ago. When we met outside, he said everything was fine. He had a very pleasant nature. People here learned about the incident through television. We are deeply shocked, and his death is extremely tragic.”

The Learjet 45 was being flown by Sumit, and as a senior pilot, he led the flight crew. He made key decisions during critical phases of the flight.

Sumit Kapoor had considerable experience flying business jets. He was associated with VSR Aviation and had flown high-speed, short-runway jets, such as the Learjet.

Notably, a Learjet 45 aircraft operated by VSR Aviation crashed at Mumbai airport in 2023, and the incident was investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).