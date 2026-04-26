ETV Bharat / state

Final Report On Private Forests In Goa To Be Ready By May 30: Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane

Panaji: The Goa government will finalise the factual report on private forest areas in the coastal state by May 30, Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has said. The report would be submitted to the National Green Tribunal, where the case on the demarcation of these protected lands (private forests) is pending, Rane told reporters in Panaji on Saturday evening.

These private areas are lands owned by individuals but treated as forests by the government.

Rane said, "There should be a proper assessment of private forests. Many people have faced injustice due to errors in the report demarcating private forests." The forest department has been asked to prepare the final report to avoid any scope for manipulation in future, he stressed.

Rane said a committee comprising forest department officials has been formed and will submit its final report on private forests in the state by May 30, to replace the interim one currently in place.