ETV Bharat / state

Final Phase of Rajasthan Civic Polls Ends with 70.01% Turnout; Results on Sept 14

Jaipur: The voting process for the second and final round of Rajasthan Urban Local Bodies Elections in 147 Urban Local Bodies was successfully conducted today with a turnout of 70.01 per cent. As a result of this, polling in all 309 Urban Local Bodies of Rajasthan has been completed.

The process of vote counting for two rounds would be conducted on September 14, followed by the election of Chairperson on September 21 and Deputy Chairperson on September 22. Dhorimanna Municipality of Balotra district witnessed the maximum turnout of 91.59 per cent, whereas Kota Municipal Corporation recorded the minimum of 57.02 per cent, according to the State Election Commission. In the category of municipal corporations, Jodhpur scored the maximum at 71.10 per cent turnout.

The second round of the poll sealed the destiny of 18,266 candidates who contested in 4,774 wards. 61.35 lakh voters among the total 87.60 lakh eligible voters voted through 9,758 polling booths. As per officials, the final figure of voter turnout could increase as queues were still present at many polling booths at the cut-off time of 6 pm.