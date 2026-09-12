Final Phase of Rajasthan Civic Polls Ends with 70.01% Turnout; Results on Sept 14
Dhorimanna Municipality of Balotra district witnessed the maximum turnout of 91.59 per cent, whereas Kota Municipal Corporation recorded the minimum of 57.02 per cent.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 2:05 AM IST
Jaipur: The voting process for the second and final round of Rajasthan Urban Local Bodies Elections in 147 Urban Local Bodies was successfully conducted today with a turnout of 70.01 per cent. As a result of this, polling in all 309 Urban Local Bodies of Rajasthan has been completed.
The process of vote counting for two rounds would be conducted on September 14, followed by the election of Chairperson on September 21 and Deputy Chairperson on September 22. Dhorimanna Municipality of Balotra district witnessed the maximum turnout of 91.59 per cent, whereas Kota Municipal Corporation recorded the minimum of 57.02 per cent, according to the State Election Commission. In the category of municipal corporations, Jodhpur scored the maximum at 71.10 per cent turnout.
The second round of the poll sealed the destiny of 18,266 candidates who contested in 4,774 wards. 61.35 lakh voters among the total 87.60 lakh eligible voters voted through 9,758 polling booths. As per officials, the final figure of voter turnout could increase as queues were still present at many polling booths at the cut-off time of 6 pm.
According to State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh, the voting process was peaceful overall in six municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils, and 121 municipalities, except for a few complaints of technical issues related to the EVMs.
While the first phase, which took place on September 9 in 162 civic bodies, saw a voter turnout of 76.41 per cent.
Post-voting, both the ruling party BJP and the Congress Party have declared victory. Madan Rathore, the president of the BJP state, has shown confidence in forming a "triple-engine government" on the basis of the state government's performance.
Meanwhile, Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasara has been hopeful about a mandate showing the public's discontent with the ruling party. As some close races are predicted in several civic bodies, both parties have made arrangements to go for candidate politics ahead of the counting day.
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