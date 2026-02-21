ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh SIR: Voter Counts Stands at Over 1.87 Crore

Raipur: The Election Commission of India published the final electoral roll in Chhattisgarh on February 21, following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

According to the updated list, a total of 1,87,30,974 voters have been registered in the state. Following the directions of the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision process commenced on October 27 last year and continued for nearly four months. “After the four-month-long Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the final publication of the electoral roll was completed on February 21, 2026, in which a total of 1,87,30,914 voters have been registered,” said an official press note issued by the ECI.

The press note further stated that claims and objections related to the inclusion, deletion, and correction of names were received between December 23, 2025, and January 22, 2026, and the disposal of all such claims and objections was completed on February 14.

On the occasion of the final publication of the electoral roll, Chief Electoral Officer Yashwant Kumar congratulated and thanked all the citizens of Chhattisgarh for their unprecedented support to the campaign. "To ensure the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) was completed within the stipulated timeframe, 33 District Election Officers, 90 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,990 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 27,196 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and 38,846 Booth Level Agents (BLAs), along with numerous volunteers, were engaged in the exercise in which voters across the state actively participated," he said.

Change in voters' tally

Before the draft list: 2,12,30,737