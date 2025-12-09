Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Wife Sent To Seven-Day Police Custody In Rs 30 Cr Fraud Case
Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari Bhatt were remanded to police custody by Udaipur ACJM court for allegedly duping a doctor of Rs 30 crore.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 4:57 PM IST
Udaipur: Renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were remanded to seven days' police custody by a court in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday in connection with an alleged fraud case of Rs 30 crore.
The couple, arrested from Mumbai on late Monday night, was brought to Udaipur and produced in the Udaipur ACJM court on Tuesday afternoon.
The police requested remand based on the seriousness of the case and the ongoing investigation. The court agreed with the police's arguments and ordered that they be remanded to seven days' police custody.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit said during this period, police would conduct a thorough investigation into documents related to the fraud, financial transactions, and agreements between the accused parties. There are many layers to this financial crime and detailed questioning is necessary to understand the entire case, the DSP added.
The case is being investigated under the DSP's leadership. After being brought to Udaipur, the couple was kept in the Women's Crime and Investigation Cell in Chitrakoot Nagar. They avoided answering any question.
As per the FIR filed at Bhupalpura police station in Udaipur, Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, alleged that Bhatt and his associates lured him into investing Rs 30 crore in four films, promising high returns of Rs 200 crore. One of the films was said to be a biopic on Dr Murdia's late wife. The FIR named eight people, including Bhatt, his wife, daughter Krishna, local resident of Udaipur Dinesh Kartaria, co-producer Mahboob Ansari and others.
Last month, Bhatt had denied the allegations saying police were being misled.
Also Read