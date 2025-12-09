ETV Bharat / state

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Wife Sent To Seven-Day Police Custody In Rs 30 Cr Fraud Case

Udaipur: Renowned filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, were remanded to seven days' police custody by a court in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Tuesday in connection with an alleged fraud case of Rs 30 crore.

The couple, arrested from Mumbai on late Monday night, was brought to Udaipur and produced in the Udaipur ACJM court on Tuesday afternoon.

The police requested remand based on the seriousness of the case and the ongoing investigation. The court agreed with the police's arguments and ordered that they be remanded to seven days' police custody.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit said during this period, police would conduct a thorough investigation into documents related to the fraud, financial transactions, and agreements between the accused parties. There are many layers to this financial crime and detailed questioning is necessary to understand the entire case, the DSP added.