Rajasthan Police Arrest Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, Wife For Cheating Rajasthan Doctor Of Rs 30 Crore

Mumbai: The Udaipur police on Sunday arrested popular filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife from Mumbai in a Rs 30 crore cheating case registered in Rajasthan, an official said.

Bhatt, his wife Shwetambari Bhatt, and six others are accused of defrauding Udaipur-based Dr Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira Group of Companies, of Rs 30 crore, the official added. Two people have been arrested in the case earlier, he said.

A team of Udaipur Police, which is probing the case, apprehended Vikram Bhatt and Shwetambari on Sunday, he said. "Murdia, owner of Indira IVF Hospital, wanted to make a biopic on his late wife. He has alleged that he was promised earnings of Rs 200 crore. But nothing materialised, after which Murdia approached Bhopalpura police station in Udaipur, where an FIR was registered for cheating and other offences," the official said.

Udaipur police, later in the evening, secured transit remand of Bhatt and his wife till December 9. The couple's lawyers-Rakesh Singh and Sanjay Singh-claimed Rajasthan police had high-handedly arrested the duo without proper permission. They claimed the couple was threatened and forced to sign a document without date and time.

Murdia, who operates a business across India in the field of female infertility, has alleged the filmmaker, along with other accused, duped him by inducements and false assurances of huge profits from film production.

Police's preliminary investigations reveal Dr Murdia was introduced to the accused by an acquaintance with a proposal to produce a biopic on his late wife.